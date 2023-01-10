Arctic Monkeys to open ‘The Car’ pop-up shop at Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema

Arctic Monkeys are set to open a pop-up shop in Sydney this week, dedicated to their latest album ‘The Car’.

The Golden Age Cinema – located on 80 Commonwealth Street, Surry Hills – will house the store, which launches this Friday (January 13) and will remain open the following day (January 14). The pop-up will sell limited-edition merchandise alongside ‘The Car’ in multiple formats, while the cinema itself will screen some of Arctic Monkeys’ music videos. On both days, the store will be open from 11am to 6pm.

On Saturday (January 14), Arctic Monkeys will perform at The Domain in Sydney as part of the band’s broader Australian tour, coming in support of ‘The Car’. The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ arrived in October of last year, and has since been toured with Mildlife-supported headline shows at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne last week.

Prior to that, Arctic Monkeys performed sets at Lost Paradise, Heaps Good and the Falls Festival. Both of Arctic Monkeys’ forthcoming shows at Brisbane’s Riverstage (January 11) and The Domain will be supported by DMA’S and The Buoys.

In a five-star review of ‘The Car’, NME’s Thomas Smith described Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio album as “a swashbuckling, strings-fuelled epic”. Smith continued: “‘The Car’ is almost overwhelming in terms of its ambition and scope, but provides ample motive to revisit this record over and over again”.

Meanwhile, in a 2022 interview with NME, Arctic Monkeys guitarist Jamie Cook elaborated on the “newer sounds” on ‘The Car’, and the camaraderie amongst his bandmates that enabled it. “I think that’s the key difference maybe with [‘The Car’] and the last record”, Cook said.

“Perhaps we didn’t quite have a grasp of the dynamics of the bigger, newer sounds we were exploring, but playing together live again certainly helped us to get there, and we developed a better awareness of each other.”