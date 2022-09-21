Arctic Monkeys to perform on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ this week

Arctic Monkeys are set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

The band are currently in New York to play an intimate “phone-free” concert at the 3,000-capacity Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this evening (September 21). It comes after recent slots at Primavera Sound Los Angeles and Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas.

Tomorrow (September 22), Alex Turner and co. will appear as the musical guests on the late-night US chat show Fallon. The episode is likely to see Arctic Monkeys give their new single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ its televison debut.

Davey Latter, AM’s percussionist and drum tech, confirmed the group’s Fallon appearance on his Instagram Stories feed last night. He shared a behind-the-scenes image from the set, writing: “Tomorrow night, Fallon, Tune in.” See a screenshot below.

Arctic Monkeys will perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon! 😍 pic.twitter.com/oUOAjue0qj — Arctic Monkeys Tour (@monkeystour) September 21, 2022

Arctic Monkeys are gearing up to release their seventh studio album ‘The Car’ on October 21 via Domino. It’ll feature ‘Mirrorball’ as well as the song ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, the latter of which has been performed by the band on their current tour.

Other track titles include ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, ‘Jet Skis On The Moat’, ‘Body Paint’ and ‘Mr Schwartz’.

During his first interview about ‘The Car’, frontman Turner told the Big Issue that the Monkeys had come “back to earth” on the album following the divisive ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’. “On this record, sci-fi is off the table,” he said.

Meanwhile, tonight’s small NYC gig is being “professionally filmed and recorded”, according to an official listing. Upon arrival, attendees will be asked to secure their mobile devices in individual Yondr pouches that may only be opened at the end of the event.

Arctic Monkeys played a run of European and UK dates over the summer, including headline sets at Reading & Leeds 2022.