Are Anthrax teasing a Dave Grohl collaboration?

Anthrax have begun teasing tantalising details of their new album including a potential Dave Grohl guest appearance.

The legendary metal band last released music in 2016 with ‘For All Kings’, and have recently been unveiling new details about their forthcoming twelfth studio album. The band took to Instagram to post a photo with the Foo Fighters and Nirvana legend.

“New album is going to be awesome,” they wrote, adding the hashtag: #FooThrax.

Drummer Charlie Benante also posted his own set of photos to social media: “Thanks to [Grohl] for coming by and giving us a jolt. Making a record should and could be fun. I love the sound of this room, I can play all day.” He also posted a video of Grohl drumming Nirvana’s song ‘Scentless Apprentice’ on Benante’s own kit – watch the footage below.

Fans have reacted to the news on social media; on Facebook, one user jokingly suggested: “Is there any band Dave won’t infiltrate? Looking forward to hearing the results.” Another suggested a ‘Foothrax’ tour, saying: “I’m here for it.”

However, other fans weren’t so pleased about the collaboration: “Stay heavy my friends! Please no foo-pop!”, with another pleading: “Last two were stellar. Please don’t let that foo have any input.”

The band have had a long friendship, with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and his son paying tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins last year. Ian’s son also joined the Foo Fighters on stage as an eight-year old to perform ‘Everlong’.

In other recent news, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale has spoken about settling his “stupid” feuds with Grohl and Trent Reznor. Rossdale’s feud with the Nirvana drummer/Foo Fighters vocalist and guitarist dated back to the ’90s after Grohl wore an anti-Bush T-shirt and implied that they were a cash-grab band, along with making some barbs in the press.

Rossdale called Grohl “one of those people who gets along with everyone,” even seeing him regularly due to their children attending the same school. “I’ve recorded in his studio since and he’s been perfectly gracious to me.”