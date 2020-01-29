News Music News

Are Iron Maiden working on a new album?

Drummer Nicko McBrain has told fans to keep their eyes peeled…

Nick Reilly
Iron Maiden at Rock In Rio

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has seemingly teased that new music could be on the way from the metal veterans.

The long-serving sticksman has refused to confirm a follow-up to 2015’s ‘Book of Souls’, but says fans should pay close attention to the band’s official website.

He told BackstageAxxess: “Watch this space: IronMaiden.com. That’s all I’ve gotta say.”

Advertisement

When he was further pressed on whether new material is coming out “soon”, Nicko was quick to clarify his comments.

He said: “No, I didn’t say something soon, and I didn’t say ‘possibly.’ Watch this space, is what I said. Don’t be putting words in their mouths.”

Meanwhile, the band’s guitarist Adrian Smith recently joined forces with Tool‘s Justin Chancellor and System Of A Down‘s Shavo Odadjian for a star-studded jam session.

The trio joined forces last weekend as part of an apparent birthday celebration for Smith’s wife Nathalie – with Odadjian sharing photos from the session on Instagram.

Advertisement

Last year, Iron Maiden also teamed up with West Ham to release their own limited edition kit.

Named after the band’s 1983 song ‘Die With Your Boots On’, the partnership is driven by band co-founder Steve Harris, who has been a die-hard West Ham fan since he was a child.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.