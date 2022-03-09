Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter fails audition for ‘American Idol’

Aretha Franklin’s young granddaughter has been rejected from American Idol after auditioning for the long-running talent show last month.

15-year-old Grace Franklin didn’t advance from her audition on February 27. Speaking before her audition, she said: “I feel like people expect me to sing exactly like her, but I am my own artist and I have my own voice.”

Performing a version of Roberta Flack’s ‘Killing Me Softly’ in the style of the Fugees‘ iconic cover, Franklin was told by judge Luke Bryan that the performance “was all just a little sleepy and subdued to me,” while fellow judge Katy Perry called it “soft”.

Another performance, this time of her grandmother’s track ‘Ain’t No Way’, followed, but Franklin was unsuccessful in her attempts to reach the next round of the competition.

Watch both performances below.

Aretha Franklin died in August 2018 in Detroit at the age of 76. A biopic based on her life, Respect, premiered in UK cinemas last year, starring Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul.

NME gave Respect four stars upon its release, describing it as “a film with heart, as well as an awful lot of soul”.

“Rather than just highlighting her incredible voice, Respect fills out Aretha Franklin’s story, focussing on her life-long commitment to civil rights, from singing at MLK’s funeral to her support of Angela Davis, and refusing to gloss over her struggles with alcoholism, abuse and depression.”

Late last year, Franklin was posthumously honoured by her hometown of Detroit, which named a post office after her.