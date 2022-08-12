Ari Lennox unveils details of new album with soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’

Ari Lennox has today unveil details of her new album and has shared a video for her soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’.

The track, which has been produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite, is a preview of her second album titled ‘Age/Sex/Location’ that arrives on September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope.

Previously, Lennox wrote on Twitter that she’d finished a new full-length project. ‘Age/Sex/Location’ is the follow-up album to her 2019 debut ‘Shea Butter Baby’.

Advertisement

Another single, ‘Pressure’, was released last year. In March, Lennox also appeared jumped on two tracks for Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, appearing on ‘Coming Down’ and ‘Blackberry Sap.’

Check out the video here:

Last year, Lennox opened up about an incident in Amsterdam which saw her arrested. The musician claimed it was over her reaction to an incident of racial profiling, calling the experience “painful” and saying she’s “not OK”.

Lennox shared on social media that she was arrested at Amsterdam airport last November. Reuters later reported that Dutch military police arrested Lennox for disturbing public order, after she allegedly accused KLM Royal Dutch Airlines staff of racial discrimination.

“I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” Lennox wrote on Twitter at the time, before saying: “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

Advertisement

On November 30, Lennox’s manager, Justin LaMotte, said that the singer was safe and appreciative of the support she was receiving.

Lennox later opened up about the experience, thanking her fans for their “prayers and love”. She then went on to say that her “only regret” was her “reaction to the racism and discrimination [she] experienced.”

In a statement following the incident, a KLM spokesperson told The Guardian, “There was an altercation … about seeing her identification.

“The lady did not show the correct document. When the employee confronted her, she drew the wrong conclusions.”

The spokesperson also said that Lennox’s management apologised to the airline on her behalf.