Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X top the ARIA end-of-year charts with viral hits

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have come out tops on ARIA’s annual end-of-year albums and singles charts respectively.

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) released the charts for 2019 and the past decade earlier today (January 10).

Eilish clinched the top spot on the 2019 albums chart with her acclaimed debut record ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’. She beat out Ed Sheeran’s ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ and P!nk’s ‘Hurts 2B Human’, which came in second and third respectively. Other albums in the top ten include Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’, Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ and the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

Eilish also secured the third spot on ARIA’s 2019 singles chart with her smash hit, ‘Bad Guy’. Lil Nas X snagged number one with his trap country song ‘Old Town Road’, while homegrown sensation Tones And I nabbed number two with ‘Dance Monkey’, which broke ARIA records by topping the chart for 21 consecutive weeks.

“Thank you Australia, 2019 is a year I will never forget,” Tones And I said in a statement. “Even being in the ARIA Charts is a huge achievement and the fact that my country has supported me and kept me at number one is very humbling. Now let’s get ready for 2020.”

Grande, Lewis Capaldi, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also clinched spots in the singles top ten with ‘7 Rings’, ‘Someone You Loved’ and ‘Señorita’ respectively.

Meanwhile, Melbourne singer Gotye and New Zealand musician Kimbra landed at number two on ARIA’s end-of-decade singles chart with 2011’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’, losing out only to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’.

“Sincere thanks to everyone who has listened to and supported my music over the years,” said Gotye. “In some ways it feels like ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ and [parent album] ‘Making Mirrors’ came out more than a decade ago.”

No Australian artist made it to the top ten of the end-of-decade albums chart, with INXS’ 2011 greatest hits album ‘The Very Best’ narrowly missing the cut at number 11. The chart was largely dominated by Adele (at number one and three with ‘21’ and ‘25’), Sheeran (number four, five and nine with ‘÷’, ‘x’ and ‘+’) and P!nk (number six and seven with ‘The Truth About Love’ and ‘Greatest Hits… So Far!!!’).