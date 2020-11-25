Here are all the winners from the ARIA Awards 2020

The 34th annual ARIA Awards take place tonight (November 25), recognising Aussie artists’ achievements in a year like no other.

Proceedings commence at 7.30pm at Sydney’s Star Event Centre, hosted by Delta Goodrem. The ceremony is airing live and free across Australia on the Nine Network. A pre-show will air on the ARIAs’ YouTube channel from 4.30pm.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted some changes to this year’s ARIAs; the event will proceed without a live audience and will not feature a formal red carpet beforehand.

Lime Cordiale and Tame Impala lead the nominations for this year’s awards, with eight and seven nods respectively. The evening will feature performances from a range of local and international acts, including Billie Eilish, Sia, Sam Smith and Tame Impala. Notably, Tones And I, Amy Shark and Delta Goodrem will take part in a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Helen Reddy as part of the event.

Earlier this month, ARIA announced that Archie Roach would be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame as part of tonight’s awards ceremony. Other recent inductees include Human Nature, Kasey Chambers and Daryl Braithwaite.

Check below for our rolling list of winners as they’re announced throughout the evening.

The winners at the ARIA Awards 2020 are:

Album Of The Year

DMA’s – ‘THE GLOW’

Jessica Mauboy – ‘Hilda’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Sampa The Great – ‘The Return’

Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’ – winner

Best Male Artist

Archie Roach – ‘Tell Me Why’ – winner

Guy Sebastian – ‘Standing With You’

Ruel – ‘Free Time’

The Kid LAROI – ‘F*ck Love’

Troye Sivan – ‘In A Dream’

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark – ‘Everybody Rise’

Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’

Sampa The Great – ‘The Return’ – winner

Sia – ‘Together’

Tones And I – ‘Bad Child / Can’t Be Happy All the Time’

Best Dance Release

Alice Ivy – ‘Don’t Sleep’

Dom Dolla – ‘San Frandisco’ – winner

Flume – ‘Rushing Back feat. Vera Blue’

Northeast Party House – ‘Shelf Life’

Stace Cadet & KLP – ‘Energy’

Best Group

5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘CALM’

DMA’S – ‘THE GLOW’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’ – winner

The Teskey Brothers – ‘Live At The Forum’

Breakthrough Artist

Alex the Astronaut – ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’ – winner

Mallrat – ‘Driving Music’

Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’

The Kid LAROI – ‘F*ck Love’

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – ‘Everybody Rise’ – winner

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Sia – ‘Together’

Tame Impala – ‘Lost In Yesterday’

Troye Sivan – ‘In A Dream’

Best Hip Hop Release

Baker Boy – ‘Meditjin feat. JessB’

Briggs – ‘Always Was EP’

Illy – ‘Last Laugh’

Sampa The Great – ‘The Return’ – winner

The Kid LAROI – ‘F*ck Love’

Best Soul/R&B Release

Genesis Owusu – ‘Don’t Need You’

KIAN – ‘Every Hour’

Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’ – winner

Tash Sultana – ‘Pretty Lady’

Tkay Maidza – ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2’

Best Independent Release

Archie Roach – ‘Tell Me Why’

DMA’S – ‘THE GLOW’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Ghosteen’

Sampa The Great – ‘The Return’ – winner



Best Rock Album

Cold Chisel – ‘Blood Moon’

DMA’S – ‘THE GLOW’

Ocean Alley – ‘Lonely Diamond’

Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’ – winner

Violent Soho – ‘Everything Is A-OK’

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Archie Roach – ‘Tell Me Why’ – winner

Donny Benét – ‘Mr Experience’

Gordi – ‘Our Two Skins’

Josh Pyke – ‘Rome’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Ghosteen’

Best Country Album

Casey Barnes – ‘Town of A Million Dreams’

Fanny Lumsden – ‘Fallow’ – winner

Jasmine Rae – ‘Lion Side’

The McClymonts – ‘Mayhem To Madness’

Travis Collins – ‘Wreck Me’

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘Chunky Shrapnel’ – winner

Parkway Drive – ‘Viva The Underdogs’

Polaris – ‘The Death Of Me’

The Amity Affliction – ‘Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them’

The Chats – ‘High Risk Behaviour’

Best Blues & Roots Album

The Teskey Brothers – ‘Live At The Forum’ – winner

Busby Marou – ‘The Great Divide’

Frank Yamma – ‘Tjukurpa: The Story’

Lucky Oceans – ‘Purple Sky (Songs Originally By Hank Williams)’

Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – ‘You Be The Lightning’

Best Children’s Album

Teeny Tiny Stevies – ‘Thoughtful Songs for Little People’ – winner

Diver City – ‘Welcome to Diver City’

The Vegetable Plot – ‘Season Two’

The Wiggles – ‘Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!’

Tiptoe Giants – ‘Colour the World’

Best Comedy Release

Anne Edmonds – ‘What’s Wrong With You?’ – winner

Bev Killick – ‘Crummy Mummy’

Celia Pacquola – ‘All Talk’

Megan Washington – ‘Just Jesus (feat. Chris Ryan)’

Tom Gleeson – ‘Joy’

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Video

Baker Boy – ‘Meditjin feat. JessB’

Guy Sebastian – ‘Standing With You’ – winner

Lime Cordiale – ‘Robbery’

PNAU feat. Vlossom – ‘Lucky’

Sampa The Great – ‘Time’s Up (feat. Krown)’

Tame Impala – ‘Is It True’

The Chats – ‘The Clap’

Tones And I – ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’

Troye Sivan – ‘Easy’

Violent Soho – ‘Pick It Up Again’

Best Australian Live Act

Amy Shark – Amy Shark Regional Tour – winner

Baker Boy – Falls Festival

Cold Chisel – Blood Moon Tour

DMA’S – Unplugged & Intimate | Laneway Festival

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – St Jerome’s Laneway Festival

Paul Kelly – Paul Kelly – Making Gravy 2019

PNAU – All Of Us Australian Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL – 2019 Summer Festival Tour

Sampa The Great – The Return Australian Tour 2019

The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow

Song of the Year

5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Teeth’ – winner

Flume Feat. Vera Blue – ‘Rushing Back’

Hilltop Hoods Feat. Illy & Ecca Vandal – ‘Exit Sign’

Lime Cordiale – ‘Robbery’

Mallrat – ‘Charlie’

Ruel – ‘Painkiller’

Sam Fischer – ‘This City’

The Jungle Giants – ‘Heavy Hearted’

The Rubens – ‘Live In Life’

Tones and I – ‘Never Seen the Rain’

Best International Artist

Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’

Eminem – ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Halsey – ‘Manic’

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’ – winner

Juice WRLD – ‘Legends Never Die’

Justin Bieber – ‘Changes’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’

Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’

Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’

The Weekend – ‘After Hours’

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

CJ Shaw – Palmerston District Primary School, Canberra ACT

Kathryn McLennan – Virginia State School, Virginia QLD

Sarah Donnelley – Wilcannia Central School, Wilcannia NSW – winner

Thomas Fienberg – Evans High School, Blacktown, NSW

ARTISAN AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Donny Benét – ‘Mr Experience’

Jessica Mauboy – ‘Hilda’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Violent Soho – ‘Everything Is A-OK’

WASHINGTON – ‘Batflowers’ – winner

Engineer Of The Year

Alice Ivy – ‘Don’t Sleep’

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’

Eric J Dubowsky for Ruel – ‘Free Time’

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’ – winner

Greg Wales for Violent Soho – ‘Everything Is A-OK’

Producer Of The Year

Kevin Shirley for Cold Chisel – ‘Blood Moon’

DNA & Louis Schoorl for Jessica Mauboy – ‘Hilda’

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’

M-Phazes for Ruel – ‘Free Time’

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’ – winner

FINE ARTS AWARDS

Best Classical Album

Alicia Crossley – ‘Muse’

David Greco & Erin Helyard – ‘Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin’

Jayson Gillham, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas Carter – ‘Beethoven Piano Concertos’

Richard Tognetti & Erin Helyard – ‘Beethoven & Mozart Violin Sonatas’ – winner

Slava & Sharon Grigoryan – ‘Our Place: Duets For Cello And Guitar’

Best Jazz Album

Katie Noonan – ‘The Sweetest Taboo’

Luke Howard – ‘All That Is Not Solid (Live At Tempo Rubato, Australia / 2020)’

Mike Nock; Hamish Stuart; Julien Wilson; Jonathan Zwartz – ‘This World’

Nat Bartsch – ‘Forever More’

Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky – ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ – winner

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Chelsea Cullen – ‘I Am Woman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ – winner

Dan Golding – ‘Untitled Goose Game (Original Soundtrack)’

Grigoryan Brothers – ‘A Boy Called Sailboat’

Matteo Zingales & Antony Partos – ‘Mystery Road (Original Score: Seasons 1-2)’

Sally Seltmann & Darren Seltmann – ‘The Letdown (Music from Seasons 1+2)’

Best World Music Album

Grace Barbe – ‘FANM:WOMAN’

Joseph Tawadros – ‘Live At The Sydney Opera House’ – winner

Melbourne Ska Orchestra – ‘Live At The Triffid’

The Crooked Fiddle Band – ‘Another Subtle Atom Bomb’

Xylouris White – ‘The Sisypheans’