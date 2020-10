ARIA Awards 2020: Lime Cordiale and Tame Impala lead nominations

Lime Cordiale and Tame Impala lead the nominations for the 2020 ARIA Awards, with eight and seven nominations respectively.

Sampa The Great follows with six nominations, while DMA’S and Miiesha hold five nominations each. Find the full list of award categories and nominees below.

The list of nominees was unveiled this morning (October 13) via ARIA’s Season Launch YouTube livestream, hosted by Brooke Boney.

The ARIA Awards for Best Video and Song of the Year will again be hosted by YouTube Music this year, and will tally listener votes into account. Australian fans will be able to vote once a day for each category from this link, or by searching “ARIA Vote” on any search engine.

In addition, fans will also be allowed to vote for the Best International Artist category by using the following hashtags: #ARIAsDuaLipa, #ARIAsEminem, #ARIAsHalsey, #ARIAsHarryStyles, #ARIAsJuiceWRLD, #ARIAsJustinBieber, #ARIALewisCapaldi #ARIAsLizzo, #ARIAsTaylorSwift and #ARIAsTheWeeknd.

The winners will be announced at a live on-stage ceremony at Sydney’s Star Event Centre on Wednesday, November 25. The event will air live on the Nine Network and will proceed without a physical audience.

The full list of ARIA Awards 2020 nominees are:

Album Of The Year

DMA’s – ‘THE GLOW’

Jessica Mauboy – ‘Hilda’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Sampa The Great – ‘The Return’

Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’

Best Male Artist

Archie Roach – ‘Tell Me Why’

Guy Sebastian – ‘Standing With You’

Ruel – ‘Free Time’

The Kid LAROI – ‘F*ck Love’

Troye Sivan – ‘In A Dream’

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark – ‘Everybody Rise’

Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’

Sampa The Great – ‘The Return’

Sia – ‘Together’

Tones And I – ‘Bad Child / Can’t Be Happy All the Time’

Best Dance Release

Alice Ivy – ‘Don’t Sleep’

Dom Dolla – ‘San Frandisco’

Flume – ‘Rushing Back feat. Vera Blue’

Northeast Party House – ‘Shelf Life’

Stace Cadet & KLP – ‘Energy’

Best Group

5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘CALM’

DMA’S – ‘THE GLOW’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’

The Teskey Brothers – ‘Live At The Forum’

Breakthrough Artist

Alex the Astronaut – ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Mallrat – ‘Driving Music’

Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’

The Kid LAROI – ‘F*ck Love’

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – ‘Everybody Rise’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Sia – ‘Together’

Tame Impala – ‘Lost In Yesterday’

Troye Sivan – ‘In A Dream’

Best Hip Hop Release

Baker Boy – ‘Meditjin feat. JessB’

Briggs – ‘Always Was EP’

Illy – ‘Last Laugh’

Sampa The Great – ‘The Return’

The Kid LAROI – ‘F*ck Love’

Best Soul/R&B Release

Genesis Owusu – ‘Don’t Need You’

KIAN – ‘Every Hour’

Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’

Tash Sultana – ‘Pretty Lady’

Tkay Maidza – ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2’

Best Independent Release

Archie Roach – ‘Tell Me Why’

DMA’S – ‘THE GLOW’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Ghosteen’

Sampa The Great – ‘The Return’

Best Rock Album

Cold Chisel – ‘Blood Moon’

DMA’S – ‘THE GLOW’

Ocean Alley – ‘Lonely Diamond’

Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’

Violent Soho – ‘Everything Is A-OK’

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Archie Roach – ‘Tell Me Why’

Donny Benét – ‘Mr Experience’

Gordi – ‘Our Two Skins’

Josh Pyke – ‘Rome’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Ghosteen’

Best Country Album

Casey Barnes – ‘Town of A Million Dreams’

Fanny Lumsden – ‘Fallow’

Jasmine Rae – ‘Lion Side’

The McClymonts – ‘Mayhem To Madness’

Travis Collins – ‘Wreck Me’

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘Chunky Shrapnel’

Parkway Drive – ‘Viva The Underdogs’

Polaris – ‘The Death Of Me’

The Amity Affliction – ‘Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them’

The Chats – ‘High Risk Behaviour’

Best Blues & Roots Album

Busby Marou – ‘The Great Divide’

Frank Yamma – ‘Tjukurpa: The Story’

Lucky Oceans – ‘Purple Sky (Songs Originally By Hank Williams)’

Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – ‘You Be The Lightning’

Best Children’s Album

Diver City – ‘Welcome to Diver City’

Teeny Tiny Stevies – ‘Thoughtful Songs for Little People’

The Wiggles – ‘Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!’

Tiptoe Giants – ‘Colour the World’

Best Comedy Release

Anne Edmonds – ‘What’s Wrong With You?’

Bev Killick – ‘Crummy Mummy’

Celia Pacquola – ‘All Talk’

Megan Washington – ‘Just Jesus (feat. Chris Ryan)’

Tom Gleeson – ‘Joy’

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Video

Baker Boy – ‘Meditjin feat. JessB’

Guy Sebastian – ‘Standing With You’

Lime Cordiale – ‘Robbery’

PNAU feat. Vlossom – ‘Lucky’

Sampa The Great – ‘Time’s Up (feat. Krown)’

Tame Impala – ‘Is It True’

The Chats – ‘The Clap’

Tones And I – ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’

Troye Sivan – ‘Easy’

Violent Soho – ‘Pick It Up Again’

Best Australian Live Act

Amy Shark – Amy Shark Regional Tour

Baker Boy – Falls Festival

Cold Chisel – Blood Moon Tour

DMA’S – Unplugged & Intimate | Laneway Festival

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – St Jerome’s Laneway Festival

Paul Kelly – Paul Kelly – Making Gravy 2019

PNAU – All Of Us Australian Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL – 2019 Summer Festival Tour

Sampa The Great – The Return Australian Tour 2019

The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow

Song of the Year

5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Teeth’

Flume Feat. Vera Blue – ‘Rushing Back’

Hilltop Hoods Feat. Illy & Ecca Vandal – ‘Exit Sign’

Lime Cordiale – ‘Robbery’

Mallrat – ‘Charlie’

Ruel – ‘Painkiller’

Sam Fischer – ‘This City’

The Jungle Giants – ‘Heavy Hearted’

The Rubens – ‘Live In Life’

Tones and I – ‘Never Seen the Rain’

Best International Artist

Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’

Eminem – ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Halsey – ‘Manic’

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

Juice WRLD – ‘Legends Never Die’

Justin Bieber – ‘Changes’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’

Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’

Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’

The Weekend – ‘After Hours’

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

CJ Shaw – Palmerston District Primary School, Canberra ACT

Kathryn McLennan – Virginia State School, Virginia QLD

Sarah Donnelley – Wilcannia Central School, Wilcannia NSW

Thomas Fienberg – Evans High School, Blacktown, NSW

ARTISAN AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Donny Benét – ‘Mr Experience’

Jessica Mauboy – ‘Hilda’

Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

Violent Soho – ‘Everything Is A-OK’

WASHINGTON – ‘Batflowers’

Engineer Of The Year

Alice Ivy – ‘Don’t Sleep’

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’

Eric J Dubowsky for Ruel – ‘Free Time’

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’

Greg Wales for Violent Soho – ‘Everything Is A-OK’

Producer Of The Year

Kevin Shirley for Cold Chisel – ‘Blood Moon’

DNA & Louis Schoorl for Jessica Mauboy – ‘Hilda’

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’

M-Phazes for Ruel – ‘Free Time’

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’

FINE ARTS AWARDS

Best Classical Album

Alicia Crossley – ‘Muse’

David Greco & Erin Helyard – ‘Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin’

Jayson Gillham, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas Carter – ‘Beethoven Piano Concertos’

Richard Tognetti & Erin Helyard – ‘Beethoven & Mozart Violin Sonatas’

Slava & Sharon Grigoryan – ‘Our Place: Duets For Cello And Guitar’

Best Jazz Album

Katie Noonan – ‘The Sweetest Taboo’

Luke Howard – ‘All That Is Not Solid (Live At Tempo Rubato, Australia / 2020)’

Mike Nock; Hamish Stuart; Julien Wilson; Jonathan Zwartz – ‘This World’

Nat Bartsch – ‘Forever More’

Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky – ‘Please Leave Your Light On’

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Chelsea Cullen – ‘I Am Woman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’

Dan Golding – ‘Untitled Goose Game (Original Soundtrack)’

Grigoryan Brothers – ‘A Boy Called Sailboat’

Matteo Zingales & Antony Partos – ‘Mystery Road (Original Score: Seasons 1-2)’

Sally Seltmann & Darren Seltmann – ‘The Letdown (Music from Seasons 1+2)’

Best World Music Album

Grace Barbe – ‘FANM:WOMAN’

Joseph Tawadros – ‘Live at the Sydney Opera House’

Melbourne Ska Orchestra – ‘Live At The Triffid’

The Crooked Fiddle Band – ‘Another Subtle Atom Bomb’

Xylouris White – ‘The Sisypheans’