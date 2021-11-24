Here are all the winners and nominees from the ARIA Awards 2021

The 35th annual ARIA awards are taking place at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo tonight (November 24), with Genesis Owusu and Amy Shark leading the nominations.

Both acts are up for ‘Album Of The Year’, contending with Midnight Oil, The Avalanches and Tones And I for the prestigious award.

While both Shark and Owusu lead the nominations with six apiece, trailing just behind them is newcomer Budjerah and the Oils, with five nominations each. Tones And I, The Kid LAROI, Vance Joy and Masked Wolf are all also up for multiple awards.

Many of these nominees, such as Owusu, Budjerah and LAROI, are set to perform at the event, while viewers can expect appearances from Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Ed Sheeran and more.

Sheeran will also be presenting the first-ever Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award, named after the late Mushroom Group founder. Budjerah, MAY-A, Ngaiire, Masked Wolf and Gretta Ray are all up for that award.

Follow along for constant updates of winners throughout the night as they’re announced.

The winners and nominees at the ARIA Awards 2021 are:

Album Of The Year

Amy Shark – ‘Cry Forever’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Midnight Oil & First Nations Collaborators – ‘The Makarrata Project’

The Avalanches – ‘We Will Always Love You’

Tones and I – ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’

Best Artist

Amy Shark – ‘Cry Forever’

Budjerah – ‘Budjerah’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Keith Urban – ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Disco’

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

Ngaiire – ‘3’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Stay’ (with Justin Bieber)

Tones and I – ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

Budjerah – ‘Budjerah’

Gretta Ray – ‘Begin To Look Around’

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

MAY-A – ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’

Ngaiire – ‘3’

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – ‘Cry Forever’

The Avalanches – ‘We Will Always Love You’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Stay’ (with Justin Bieber)

Tones and I – ‘Fly Away’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

Best Hip Hop Release Presented By Menulog

B Wise – ‘jamie’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling with No Teeth’

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

The Kid LAROI – ‘WITHOUT YOU’

Youngn Lipz – ‘Area Baby’

Best Independent Release Presented by PPCA

Archie Roach – ‘The Songs Of Charcoal Lane”

Ball Park Music – ‘Ball Park Music’

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Crossover’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling with No Teeth’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

Best Soul/R&B Release

Budjerah – ‘Budjerah’

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Mood Valiant’

Ngaiire – ‘3’

Tash Sultana – ‘Terra Firma’

Tkay Maidza – ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’

Best Dance Release

Cosmo’s Midnight – ‘Yesteryear’

Dom Dolla – ‘Pump The Brakes’

Jolyon Petch – ‘Dreams’

KLP & Stace Cadet – ‘People Happy’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’ – WINNER

Best Group

AC/DC – ‘Power Up’

Gang Of Youths – ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’

Midnight Oil & First Nations Collaborators – ‘The Makarrata Project’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Alive’ – WINNER

The Avalanches – ‘We Will Always Love You’

Best Rock Album

AC/DC – ‘Power Up’

Ball Park Music – ‘Ball Park Music’

Holy Holy – ‘Hello My Beautiful World’

Middle Kids – ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ – WINNER

Midnight Oil & First Nations Collaborators – ‘The Makarrata Project’

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Big Scary – ‘Daisy’

Crowded House – ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ – WINNER

Kylie Minogue – ‘Disco’

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – ‘Carnage’

Odette – ‘Herald’

Best Country Album

Brad Cox – ‘My Mind’s Projection’

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – ‘The Song Club’

Shane Nicholson – ‘Living In Colour’

The Wolfe Brothers – ‘Kids On Cassette’

Troy Cassar-Daley – ‘The World Today’ – WINNER

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Alpha Wolf – ‘A Quiet Place To Die’

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’

Tropical Fuck Storm – ‘Deep States’ – WINNER

Yours Truly – ‘Self Care’

A. Swayze & the Ghosts – ‘Paid Salvation’

Best Blues & Roots Album

Archie Roach – ‘The Songs Of Charcoal Lane’ – WINNER

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Crossover’

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald – ‘Push The Blues Away’

Martha Marlow – ‘Medicine Man’

Ziggy Alberts – ‘Searching For Freedom’

Best Children’s Album

Amber Lawrence – ‘The Kid’s Gone Country 2’

Bluey – ‘Bluey The Album’ – WINNER

Diver City – ‘Dance Silly’

The Wiggles – ‘Lullabies With Love’

Various Artists – ‘The Moon, The Mouse & The Frog: Lullabies from Northern Australia’

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Video presented by YouTube Music

’24k’ – Tkay Maidza, Nicholas Muecke

‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ – Masked Wolf, Daniele Cernera

‘could cry just thinkin about you’ (Full Version) – Troye Sivan & Jesse Gohier-Fleet

‘Dance’ – Julia Stone, Jessie Hill

‘First Nation’ – Midnight Oil (featuring Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith), Robert Hambling

‘Higher’ – Budjerah, Mick Soiza

‘Love Songs Ain’t for Us’ – Amy Shark, James Chappell

‘Missing Piece’ – Vance Joy, Annelise Hickey

‘The Divine Chord’ – The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada

‘Won’t Sleep’ – Tones and I, Nick Kozakis, Liam Kelly

Best Australian Live Act presented by Heaps Normal

Amy Shark – Cry Forever Tour 2021

Ball Park Music – The Residency

Budjerah – Budjerah 2021 Aus Tour

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Micro Tour

Lime Cordiale – Relapse Tour

Midnight Oil & First Nations Collaborators – Makarrata Live

The Avalanches – The Avalanches Live

The Teskey Brothers – The Teskey Brothers (Headline Shows + Festivals)

Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen Tour

Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music

Amy Shark Feat. Keith Urban – ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’

Dean Lewis – ‘Falling Up’

Hooligan Hefs – ‘Send It!’

Keith Urban & P!nk – ‘One Too Many’

Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato – ‘What Other People Say’

Spacey Jane – ‘Booster Seat’

The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus – ‘Without You’

Tones and I – ‘Fly Away’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

Most Popular International

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her’

Justin Bieber – ‘Justice’

Kanye West – ‘Donda’

Luke Combs – ‘What You See Ain’t Always What You Get’

Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Tickets To My Downfall’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Plastic Hearts’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Sour’

Pop Smoke – ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’

Taylor Swift – ‘Evermore’ – WINNER

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

Aaron Silver – Wodonga Primary School, Regional VIC

Ashley Baxter – Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD

Daniel Wilson – Star Struck, Newcastle NSW

Zoë Barry – Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC

ARTISAN AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Ngaiire Joseph & Dan Segal for Ngaiire – ‘3’

Eben Ejdne for Odette – ‘Herald’

Kofi Ansah & Bailey Howard for Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling with No Teeth’ – WINNER

Jonathan Zawada for The Avalanches – ‘We Will Always Love You’

Giulia Giannini McGauran & Mitchell Eaton for Tones and I – ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’

Engineer Of The Year

Chris Collins

Eric J Dubowsky

Konstantin Kersting – WINNER

Matt Corby

Tony Espie

Producer Of The Year

Andrew Klippel, Dave Hammer

Konstantin Kersting & The Rubens – WINNER

M-Phazes

Matt Corby

Robert Chater

FINE ARTS AWARDS

Best Classical Album

Christian Li – ‘Vivaldi: The Four Seasons’

Emily Sun & Andrea Lam – ‘Nocturnes’

Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire – ‘Bower’ – WINNER

Grigoryan Brothers – ‘This is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia’

Nat Bartsch – ‘Hope’

Best Jazz Album

Australian Art Orchestra, Reuben Lewis, Tariro Mavondo & Peter Knight – ‘Closed Beginnings’

Kristen Beradi, Sean Foran & Rafael Karlen – ‘Haven’

Mildlife – ‘Automatic’ – WINNER

Petra Haden & The Nick Haywood Quintet – ‘Songs from my Father’

Vazesh – ‘The Sacred Key’

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Life Is Strange’ – WINNER

Antony Partos – ‘Rams (Original Motion Picture Score)’

Caitlin Yeo, Maria Alfonsine, Damian de Boos-Smith – ‘Wakefield Season One Official Soundtrack’

Sia – ‘Music Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture’

Yve Blake – ‘Fangirls’

Best World Music Album

Bob Weatherall & Halfway, with William Barton – ‘Restless Dream’

Bukhu – ‘Bukhchuluun Ganburged – The Journey’

Eishan Ensemble – ‘Project Masnavi’

Joseph Tawadros – ‘Hope In An Empty City’ – WINNER

Kuya James – ‘ISA’

Xylouris White – ‘The Sisypheans’