Here are all the winners of the 2022 ARIA Awards as they’re announced

The Australian music industry’s night of nights has arrived. This year’s ARIA Awards at Hordern Pavilion mark the first ceremony with a full-capacity audience since 2019, after two years of live streams.

Natalie Imbruglia is on hosting duties alongside G Flip and Ruel (who stepped in after Lewis Capaldi dropped out), and the likes of Flume, Amyl and the Sniffers, Thelma Plum, Baker Boy and many more will grace the Hordern stage with performances.

This year’s ARIA Awards will also honour three titans of Australia’s music industry who passed away this year. Tones and I, Imbruglia, KYE and Peking Duk will pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a performance of some of her most beloved hits. Budjerah, Jessica Mauboy and Plum will perform Uncle Archie Roach‘s Best Independent Release-nominated ‘One Song’, while Casey Donovan and Dami Im will cover Judith Durham.

Advertisement

Leading this year’s nominations are electronic powerhouses RÜFÜS DU SOL, who could potentially walk away with seven of the pointiest trophies on earth. Flume and Amyl and the Sniffers each have six noms apiece, with Baker Boy, The Kid LAROI, Vance Joy, Gang of Youths and King Stingray all up for their fair share of awards too.

Julia Jacklin has won the first award of the night in Best Adult Contemporary Album with ‘Pre Pleasure’, and The Wiggles have won Best Children’s Album.

The ceremony is being broadcast live on Channel 9 and 9Now from 7.30pm, and also streamed internationally via YouTube. Without further ado, here’s our rolling list of 2022 ARIA Award winners as they’re revealed.

The 2022 ARIA Award winners are:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Gang of Youths – ‘Angel In Realtime.’

King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’

BEST SOLO ARTIST

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Budjerah – ‘Conversations’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Daniel Johns – ‘FutureNever’

Flume – ‘Palaces’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Pre Pleasure’

Ruel – ‘Growing Up Is _____’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’

Thelma Plum – ‘Meanjin’

Vance Joy – ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’

BEST GROUP

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

Gang of Youths – ‘Angel In Realtime.’

King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

Midnight Oil – ‘Resist’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’

Advertisement

MICHAEL GUDINSKI BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

Beddy Rays – ‘Beddy Rays’

Bella Taylor Smith – ‘Look Me In The Eyes’

Harvey Sutherland – ‘Boy’

King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

Luude feat. Colin Hay – ‘Down Under’

BEST INDEPENDENT RELEASE

Archie Roach – ‘One Song’

Ball Park Music – ‘Weirder & Weirder’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Genesis Owusu – ‘GTFO’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Pre Pleasure’

BEST POP RELEASE

Flume feat. MAY-A – ‘Say Nothing’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘On My Knees’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’

Thelma Plum – ‘Meanjin’

Vance Joy – ‘Clarity’

BEST HIP-HOP RELEASE

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Barkaa – ‘Blak Matriarchy’

Chillinit – ‘Family Ties’

Day1 feat. Kahukx – ‘Mbappé’

Fivio Foreign and The Kid LAROI – ‘Paris to Tokyo’

BEST SOUL/R&B RELEASE

Budjerah – ‘Conversations’

Emma Donovan & the Putbacks – ‘Under These Streets’

Kian – ‘Shine’

Vanessa Amorosi – ‘City Of Angels’

BEST DANCE ELECTRONIC RELEASE

Confidence Man – ‘Tilt’

Flume – ‘Palaces’

Harvey Sutherland – ‘Boy’

Luude feat. Colin Hay – ‘Down Under’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

Ball Park Music – ‘Weirder & Weirder’

Gang of Youths – ‘Angel In Realtime.’

King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

Spacey Jane – ‘Here Comes Everybody’

BEST HARD ROCK/HEAVY METAL ALBUM

Dune Rats – ‘Real Rare Whale’

Northlane – ‘Obsidian’

Shihad – ‘Old Gods’

The Chats – ‘Get Fucked’

Thornhill – ‘Heroine’

BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Alex the Astronaut – ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Pre Pleasure’ – WINNER

Missy Higgins – ‘Total Control’

Vance Joy – ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’

Vika & Linda – ‘The Wait’

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Adam Brand – ‘All Or Nothing’

Amber Lawrence – ‘Living For The Highlights’

Andy Golledge – ‘Strength Of A Queen’

Casey Barnes – ‘Light It Up’

Georgia State Line – ‘In Colour’

BEST BLUES & ROOTS ALBUM

Charlie Collins – ‘Undone’

The Bamboos – ‘Hard Up’

The Teskey Brothers with Orchestra Victoria – ‘Live At Hamer Hall’

Thornbird – ‘Thornbird’

William Crighton – ‘Water And Dust’

BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM

Benny Time – ‘Benny And Friends’

Teeny Tiny Stevies – ‘How To Be Creative’

The Beanies – ‘Let’s Go!’

The Wiggles – ‘Rewiggled’ – WINNER

Van-Anh Nguyen – ‘The Princess And The Piano’

BEST CLASSICAL ALBUM

Amy Dickson, Colin Currie, Lothar Koenigs, Yvonne Kenny, David Zinman, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Markus Stenz & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – ‘Ross Edwards: Frog and Star Cycle / Symphonies 2 & 3’

Lachlan Skipworth – ‘Chamber Works Vol. 2’

Luke Howard – ‘All Of Us’

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Sir Andrew Davis – ‘The Enchanted Loom: Orchestral Works By Carl Vine’ – WINNER

Tamara-Anna Cislowska and Guests – ‘Duet’

BEST JAZZ ALBUM

Barney McAll – ‘Precious Energy’

Mike Nock, Hamish Stuart, Julien Wilson and Jonathan Zwartz – ‘Another Dance’

Mildlife – ‘Live From South Channel Island’

Sam Anning – ‘Oaatchapai’

Springtime – ‘Springtime’



BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OR MUSICAL THEATRE CAST ALBUM

Australian Chamber Orchestra and Richard Tognetti – ‘River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’

Brett Aplin – ‘No Mercy, No Remorse (Original Score)

In Hearts Wake – ‘Green Is The New Black’

Maria Alfonsine with Itunu Pepper – ‘Akoni (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’

Matteo Zingales – ‘A Fire Inside (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’)



BEST WORLD ALBUM

Australian Art Orchestra, Daniel Wilfred, Sunny Kim, Peter Knight & Aviva Endean – ‘Hand To Earth’

Joseph Tawadros with William Barton – ‘History Has A Beartbeat’

Mista Savona – ‘Havana Meets Kingston Part 2’

Parvyn – ‘Sa’

William Barton and Véronique Serret – ‘Heartland’



BEST VIDEO

Joe Neathway – ‘Apple Crumble’ (Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba)

Selina Miles – ‘Blak Matriarchy’ (Barkaa)

Peter Hume – ‘Down Under’ (Luude feat. Colin Hay)

William Bleakley – ‘Every Side Of You’ (Vance Joy)

Uncle Friendly (Rhett Wade-Ferrell) – ‘GTFO’ (Genesis Owusu)

John Angus Stewart – ‘Hertz’ (Amyl and the Sniffers)

Katzki – ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’ (RÜFÜS DU SOL)

Julia Jacklin – ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’ (Julia Jacklin)

Michael Hili – ‘Say Nothing’ (Flume feat. MAY-A)

Macario De Souza – ‘Wish You Well’ (Baker Boy feat. Bernard Fanning)

BEST AUSTRALIAN LIVE ACT

Amy Shark – See U Somewhere Australia Tour 2022

Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort To Me Tour 2022

Baker Boy – Gela Tour

Budjerah – Conversations Australian Tour

Gang of Youths – Angel In Realtime. Tour

Genesis Owusu – Genesis Owusu and the Black Dog Band

Midnight Oil – Resist: The Final Tour 2022

The Kid LAROI – End Of The World Tour

The Wiggles – The OG Wiggles Reunion / Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour

Thelma Plum – Meanjin Tour

SONG OF THE YEAR

Clinton Kane – ‘I Guess I’m In Love’

Dean Lewis – ‘Hurtless’

Flume feat. MAY-A – ‘Say Nothing’

Joji – ‘Glimpse Of Us’

Joylon Petch feat. MAY-A – ‘Dreams’

Luude feat. Colin Hay – ‘Down Under’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘On My Knees’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’

Tones and I – ‘Cloudy Day’

Vance Joy – ‘Clarity’

MOST POPULAR INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

ABBA – ‘Voyage’

Adele – ’30’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Ed Sheeran – ‘=’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Jack Harlow – ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero’

Post Malone – ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

MUSIC TEACHER AWARD

David Collins-White (Haberfield Public School)

Jane Nicholas (Willandra Primary School)

Kath Dunn (Wollondilly Public School)

Matt Orchard (Apollo Bay P-12 College)

BEST COVER ART

Adnate – ‘Gela’ (Baker Boy)

Giulia Giannini McGauran – ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’ (Alex the Astronaut)

Jonathan Zawada – ‘Palaces’ (Flume)

Kayla Flett, Gabi Coulthurst and Dimathaya Burarrwanga – ‘King Stingray’ (King Stingray)

Seshanka Samarajiwa, Zain Ayub and Tasman Keith – ‘A Colour Undone’ (Tasman Keith)

BEST MIXED ALBUM

Cassian – ‘Surrender’ (RÜFÜS DU SOL)

Dann Hume, Eric J Dubowsky – ‘Conversations’ (Budjerah)

Eric J Dubowsky – ‘Palaces’ (Flume)

Paul McKercher – ‘Weirder & Weirder’ (Ball Park Music)

Pip Norman, Andrei Eremin & Dave Hammer – ‘Gela’ (Baker Boy)



BEST PRODUCED ALBUM

Amyl and the Sniffers, Dan Luscombe – ‘Comfort To Me’ (Amyl and the Sniffers)

Courtney Barnett, Stella Mozgawa – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ (Courtney Barnett)

Flume – ‘Palaces’ (Flume)

Pip Norman, Rob Amoruso, Morgan Jones, Carl Dimataga, Willie Tafa & Jerome Farah – ‘Gela’ (Baker Boy)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’ (RÜFÜS DU SOL)