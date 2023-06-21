Criteria for ARIA Awards expanded in 2023 to “help shine a greater light on local artists”

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has announced its updated criteria for 2023 submissions, which have been expanded to “help shine a greater light on local artists”.

The updated criteria, announced today (June 21) allow for “more Australian artists to submit for nominations and help shine a greater light on local artists,” per a statement from ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd.

Herd added: “Every year we review the criteria for the Awards in consultation with members, and this year we have stepped up that process to create further channels for open communication, conducting deeper consultation with leaders and artists particularly in emerging and evolving genres.”

Some of these changes include the expansion or complete removal of chart criteria to determine if an artist is eligible for nominations. These changes in criteria come a month before the submission period for this year’s ARIA Awards.

The category for the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award has been extended to cover releases from the Top 50 Australian Artist charts, up from the previous criteria of Top 40 last year.

Meanwhile, the Best Soul/R&B category has removed chart appearance requirements altogether, instead only requiring for artists to have been surveyed for the Hip-Hop and R&B Charts.

This comes after criticism was lobbed at ARIA last year for only nominating four artists in the Best Soul/R&B Release category while other categories included a minimum of five acts. While presenting at the awards show in November, Illy wore a t-shirt spotlighting some of Australia’s R&B acts that weren’t nominated, including A.GIRL, Becca Hatch, KYE, Lara Andallo, Liyah Knight, Billymaree, Chanel Loren, Larissa Lambert, Pania and Shanae.

Herd acknowledged the criticism of last year’s R&B category in her statement today, noting that the changes aim to help shine more light on local artists, “particularly those in emerging genres like R&B, which certainly deserves more than the four eligible artists who submitted last year”.

In the Best Pop Release category, previously only the main Top 100 singles and albums were qualified for submissions. Now, that has been adjusted to introduce additional option chart criteria for Australian Artists Top 50 singles and albums.

The Best Rock Album and Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album categories have also been updated to allow releases from the Australia Artist Top 50 Album charts to submit for eligibility. This was previously reserved for only Main Top 100 Album Chart entries.

Singles and albums in the Australian Artist Top 20 Dance Singles chart or the Top 10 Australian Artists Albums Dance chart can now submit for eligibility for the Best Dance/Electronic Release category. This was previously reserved for main Dance chart or Club chart entries only.

ARIA have also outlined more changes to other categories. Check out the complete list of updated submission criteria here.

Entries for the ARIA Awards 2023 open on July 21 with voting starting on 30 August. Nominees for this year’s awards will be revealed in late September, with the awards ceremony scheduled to take place later this year at an undisclosed date.

Last year’s biggest winner at the 2022 ARIA Awards was Baker Boy, who won a total of five trophies, including Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist. Other notable winners included King Stingray, The Kid LAROI, Amyl and The Sniffers, Budjerah, The Chats, Julia Jacklin and more.