ARIA Awards 2023: Genesis Owusu calls attention to Palestine conflict and urges ceasefire during acceptance speech

In an acceptance speech at the 2023 ARIA Awards, Genesis Owusu called attention to “atrocities” happening in Palestine and called for a ceasefire amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Appearing over video from London to accept the Album of the Year award for his album ‘Struggler’ – one of three trophies he won tonight (November 15), Owusu ended his speech with the words “free Palestine”.

“It’s an album about the strength of community and our ability to make it to tomorrow with that strength of community,” Owusu said of ‘Struggler’. “And speaking about that sense of community: atrocious, atrocious things [are] happening in the world right now that I think as a community we should be putting our minds, hearts and bodies behind to stop it at any junction we can. And that being said, ceasefire now, ceasefire now, ceasefire now, free Palestine.”

Before Owusu’s speech, the rock band Jet took the Hordern Pavilion stage for their induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame. In his speech, frontman Nic Cester thanked the band’s family and friends before speaking about “the destruction committed through war” and how music is “a refuge where thoughts, feelings and emotions can be processed and shared”.

“As you know at the moment there are some really tragic and atrocious things that are taking place around the world and it’s impossible not to [watch] the news at the moment and not be confronted by the destruction being committed through war, racism and politics,” said Cester.

He continued: “I know a lot of people have been divided and been struggling with this and it’s often moments like this when I’m reminded of the importance of art and music which I think sit firmly at the opposite end of that spectrum and music has always been an antidote in our lives during troubled moments.”

Elsewhere in the awards show, former host of the triple j Hip Hop Show and Koolism member Hau Latukefu arrived on the Hordern Pavilion stage wearing the Palestinian scarf, or keffiyeh, to introduce the ARIAs’ tribute to 50 years of hip-hop and the award for Best Hip-hop release, which Genesis Owusu also won. While walking the red carpet, Private Function’s bassist Milla Holland also had “free Palestine” written across her cheek.

On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an assault on Israel, which then advanced into Gaza through ground invasions. As reported by Al Jazeera on November 14, approximately 11,424 Palestinians and at least 1,200 people in Israel have been killed since October 7.

In the past month, many artists have been calling for a ceasefire. On November 10, the Peace and Justice Project, launched by UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, issued an open letter #MusicForACeasefire “calling for an end to the siege in Gaza.” Artists who signed the letter included Sam Fender, Fontaines D.C., The Libertines, Decan McKenna, The Blessed Madonna and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Late last month, artists in the US also signed an open letter to President Joe Biden and the US Government calling for “an end to the bombing of Gaza” with the aim of securing “the safe release of hostages”. The letter was signed by Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, Killer Mike, Vic Mensa, Miguel, Kaytranada and Macklemore among others.

Other artists who won trophies at the 2023 ARIA Awards include Troye Sivan – the night’s top winner with four awards – as well as Kylie Minogue, G Flip, DMA’S, Forest Claudette, Teenage Dads and many more. See the full winners list here.