ARIA Awards announces 2023 nominees, Genesis Owusu leads with seven nominations

The nominees for this year’s ARIA Awards have been revealed – check out the full list of nominations below.

Today (September 21), ARIA announced its full list of nominees for this year’s award ceremony, set to take place on November 15 at The Hordern Pavilion on Gadigal land. Leading this year’s nominees is Genesis Owusu, who has clinched a whopping seven nominations off the back of his latest album ‘STRUGGLER’.

Owusu is nominated for ARIA Album Of The Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Hip Hop/Rap Release, Best Independent Release presented by PPCA and more.

Other artists who have clinched multiple nominations include Dom Dolla, G Flip and Troye Sivan with six nods each, Budjerah and DMA’S with five each, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kylie Minogue and The Teskey Brothers with four each and Amy Shark, Brad Cox, Cub Sport, Dan Sultan, Matt Corby and Peach PRC with three nominations each.

Competing for the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award at the ARIAs this year are Charley, grentperez, Pacific Avenue, Royal Otis and Teenage Dads.

ARIA has also revealed its streaming schedule ahead of this year’s awards ceremony, confirming that its red carpet event will begin streaming on YouTube from 1:30pm AEDT. From 5pm AEDT onwards, the full awards ceremony will be streamed on Stan, while it will be streamed on Nin and outside of Australia on YouTube from 7:30pm AEDT.

The 2023 ARIA Awards nominations are:

Album of the Year:

DMA’S – ‘How Many Dreams? ‘

G Flip – ‘DRUMMER’

Genesis Owusu – ‘STRUGGLER’

Matt Corby – ‘Everything’s Fine’

The Teskey Brothers – ‘The Winding Way’

Best Solo Artist:

Budjerah – ‘2step’

Dan Sultan – ‘Dan Sultan’

Dom Dolla – ‘Eat Your Man’

G Flip – ‘DRUMMER’

Genesis Owusu – ‘STRUGGLER’

Jen Cloher – ‘I Am The River, The River Is Me’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’

Meg Mac – ‘Matter Of Time’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Love Again’

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Best Group presented by Stan:

Cub Sport – ‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’

DMA’S – ‘How Many Dreams?’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth…’

Parkway Drive – ‘Darker Still’

The Teskey Brothers – ‘The Winding Way’

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist:

Charley – ‘TIMEBOMBS’

grentperez – ‘When We Were Younger’

Pacific Avenue – ‘Flowers’

Royal Otis – ‘Sofa Kings’

Teenage Dads – ‘Midnight Driving’

Best Pop Release:

Amy Shark – ‘Can I Shower At Yours’

Budjerah – ‘Therapy’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’

Peach PRC – ‘Perfect For You’

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Best Dance / Electronic Release:

FISHER & Aatig – ‘Take It Off’

Golden Features – ‘Sisyphus’

Lastlings – ‘Perfect World’

MK and Dom Dolla – ‘Rhyme Dust’

PNAU and Troye Sivan – ‘You Know What I Need’

Best Hip Hop / Rap Release:

Genesis Owusu – ‘STRUGGLER’

KAHUKX – ‘NOTHING TO SOMETHING’

Kerser – ‘A Gift & A Kers’

ONEFOUR Feat. CG – ‘Comma’s’

TKay Maidza and Flume – ‘Silent Assassin’

Best Soul / R&B Release:

Chanel Loren – ‘Rollin’’

Forest Claudette – ‘Mess Around’ (feat. EARTHGANG)

Jade Weazel – ‘Skin’

KYE – ‘Ribena’

PANIA – ‘P STANDS 4 PLAYA’

Best Independent Release presented by PPCA:

Cub Sport – ‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’

Dan Sultan – ‘Dan Sultan’

G Flip – ‘DRUMMER’

Genesis Owusu – ‘STRUGGLER’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’

Best Rock Album:

Bad//Dreems – ‘Hoo Ha!’

DMA’S – ‘How Many Dreams?’

G Flip – ‘DRUMMER’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom and Lava’

Pacific Avenue – ‘Flowers’

Best Adult Contemporary Album:

Alex Lahey – ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’

Dan Sultan – ‘Dan Sultan’

Kate Ceberano – ‘My Life Is A Symphony’

Mo’Ju – ‘ORO, PLATA, MATA’

Tina Arena – ‘Love Saves’

Best Country Album:

Brad Cox – ‘Acres’

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley – ‘Up, Down & Sideways’

Fanny Lumsden – ‘Hey Dawn’

Henry Wagons – ‘South Of Everywhere’

The Wolfe Brothers – ‘Livin’ The Dream’

Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album:

DZ Deathrays – ‘R.I.F.F’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth…’

Parkway Drive – ‘Darker Still’

The Amity Affliction – ‘Not Without My Ghosts’

These New South Whales – ‘TNSW’

Best Blues & Roots Album:

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – ‘So This Is Love’

Katie Wighton – ‘The End’

The Bamboos – ‘Live At Hamer Hall With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’

The Teskey Brothers – ‘The Winding Way’

Ziggy Alberts – ‘DANCING IN THE DARK’

Best Children’s Album:

Emma Memma – ‘Emma Memma’

Peter Combe – ‘Planet Earth 3rd From The Sun’

Play School – ‘Very Jazzy Street Party’

The Wiggles – ‘Ready, Steady, Wiggle!’

Whistle & Trick – ‘Bananas And Other Delicious Things’

Best Video presented by YouTube:

‘Can I Shower At Yours’ – Amy Shark, Mitch Green

‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’ – DMA’S, Joel Burrows

‘Gila Monster’ – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Spod

‘Give You Love’ – Jessica Mauboy, Rowena Rasmussen; Joel Rasmussen

‘Good Enough’ – G Flip, Kyle Caulfield

‘LOLA – MAY-A’, Murli Dhir

‘Lookin’ Out’ – King Stingray, Sam Brumby

‘Manic Dream Pixie’ – Peaches PRC, Kyle Caulfield

‘Stay Blessed’ – Genesis Owusu, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore

‘Therapy’ – Budjerah, Murli Dhir, Made In Katana Studios

Best Australian Live Act:

Baker Boy – Regional Vic Tour

Brad Cox – ACRES TOUR

Budjerah – Budjerah Australian Tour

DMA’S – DMA’S Live at Falls Festival

Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla Australian Summer Festival Tour

G Flip – DRUMMER Australian Tour

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE TOUR

King Stingray – That’s Where I Wanna Be Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL – RÜFÜS DU SOL AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR

Tame Impala – Slow Rush Tour

Song of the Year presented by YouTube:

Budjerah – ‘Therapy’

Day1 feat. KAHUKX – ‘MBAPPÉ’

Dean Lewis – ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’

Joji – ‘Die For You’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’

Luude and Mattafix – ‘Big City Life’

MK and Dom Dolla – ‘Rhyme Dust’

R3hab and Amy Shark – ‘Sway My Way’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Love Again’

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Most Popular International Artist:

Beyonce – ‘Renaissance’

Drake and 21 Savage – ‘Her Loss’

Ed Sheeran – ‘–’

Luke Combs – ‘Gettin’ Old’

Metro Boomin – ‘Heroes & Villains’

Morgan Wallen – ‘One Thing At A Time’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Queens Radio’

P!NK – ‘Trustfall’

SZA – ‘SOS’

Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’

Best Cover Art:

Connor Dewhurst for Brad Cox – ‘ACRES’

Harry Allen – Studio Balcony for Private Function – ‘370HSSV 0773H’

Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) – Everything Was Green – ‘Forest Claudette’

Peach PRC, Billy Zammit for ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ – Peach PRC

Sam Netterfiled, Mia Rankin – Jesus At The Gay Bar’ – Cub Sport

Engineer – Best Engineered Release:

Dann Hume, Chris Collins, Matt Corby for Matt Corby – ‘Everything’s Fine’

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – ‘Eat Your Man’

Eric J Dobowsky, Sam Teskey, Wayne Connelly for The Teskey Brothers – ‘The Winding Way’

Simon Cohen, Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – ‘STRUGGLER’

Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Producer – Best Produced Release presented by Neumann:

Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – ‘STRUGGLER’

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – ‘Eat Your Man’

Matt Corby, Chris Collins, Nat Dunn, Alex Henrikssen for Matt Corby – ‘Everything’s Fine’

M-Phazes for Ruel – ‘4th Wall’

Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Best Classical Album:

Australian Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tognetti – ‘Indies & Idols’

Ensemble Offspring – To Listen, To Sing – ‘Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers’

Neil Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet – ‘Signs Of Life’

Roger Benedict and Simon Tedeschi – ‘Dubussy – Ravel’

Various Artists – ‘Genevieve Lacey: Breathing Space’

Best Jazz Album:

Lance Gurisik – ‘Cull Portal’

Mike Nock – ‘Hearing’

Sinj Clarke – ‘The Height Of Love’

Surprise Chef – ‘Education & Recreation’

The Vampires featuring Chris Abrahams – ‘Nightjar’

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album presented by Stan:

Brett Aplin and Burkhard Dallwitz – ‘Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey’

Helena Czajka – ‘Unseen Skies’

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Northey – ‘Blueback’

Sophie Payton (GORDI), Jason Fernandez – ‘RIDE’

Various Artists – ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’

Best World Music Album:

Byron Mark – ‘Odyssey’

East of West – ‘Moving Home’

Joseph Tawadros – ‘Those Who Came Before Us’

Mick Dick – ‘Id of RA’

Songs of Disappearance – ‘Australian Frog Calls’