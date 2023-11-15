ARIA Awards 2023: here are all the nominees and winners as they’re announced

The ARIA Awards 2023 takes place today (November 15) – see the full list of nominees below and check back here for all the winners as they’re announced at the Hordern Pavilion ceremony.

Leading the nominations this year with seven is Genesis Owusu, who swept the 2021 awards with his debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’. He’s since followed up with ‘Struggler’, which has gotten him nods for Album of the Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Hip Hop / Rap Release, Best Independent Release, Best Video, Best Engineered Release and Best Produced Release.

Also touting multiple nominations are Troye Sivan, G Flip and Dom Dolla, who have six apiece. Budjerah and DMA’S have five each, while King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kylie Minogue and The Teskey Brothers have scored four. Also up for multiple nods tonight are Amy Shark, Cub Sport, Dan Sultan, Matt Corby, Peach PRC and Brad Cox.

Many of the above artists will be performing: G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox and Peach PRC, to name a few. Troye Sivan will be presenting, as will country and pop legend Dolly Parton, among others.

Other highlights to look out for are the ARIAs’ celebration of hip-hop at 50 that will bring together Bliss n Eso, Barkaa, 1200 Techniques, DJ Krissy, and Sound Unlimited Posse featuring Kye. The rock band Jet, who mark the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Get Born’ this year, will also be welcomed into the ARIA Hall of Fame in the first such induction since the late Archie Roach in 2020.

As of publication, artists have begun arriving at the ARIA Awards red carpet. The ARIA Awards will be livestreamed on Stan in full from 5pm AEDT.

Here are the 2023 ARIA Awards nominees – and winners as they’re announced:

Album of the Year

DMA’S – ‘How Many Dreams?’

G Flip – ‘Drummer’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Struggler’

Matt Corby – ‘Everything’s Fine’

The Teskey Brothers – ‘The Winding Way’

Best Solo Artist

Budjerah – ‘2step’ – Ed Sheeran (Feat. Budjerah)

Dan Sultan – ‘Dan Sultan’

Dom Dolla – ‘Eat Your Man’

G Flip – ‘Drummer’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Struggler’

Jen Cloher – ‘I Am The River, The River Is Me’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’

Meg Mac – ‘Matter Of Time’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Love Again’

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Best Group presented by Stan

Cub Sport – ‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’

DMA’S – ‘How Many Dreams?’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth…’

Parkway Drive – ‘Darker Still’

The Teskey Brothers – ‘The Winding Way’

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

Charley – ‘TIMEBOMBS’

grentperez – ‘When We Were Younger’

Pacific Avenue – ‘Flowers’

Royal Otis – ‘Sofa Kings’

Teenage Dads – ‘Midnight Driving’

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – ‘Can I Shower At Yours’

Budjerah – ‘Therapy’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’

Peach PRC – ‘Perfect For You’

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Best Dance / Electronic Release

FISHER & Aatig – ‘Take It Off’

Golden Features – ‘Sisyphus’

Lastlings – ‘Perfect World’

MK and Dom Dolla – ‘Rhyme Dust’

PNAU and Troye Sivan – ‘You Know What I Need’

Best Hip Hop / Rap Release

Genesis Owusu – ‘Struggler’

KAHUKX – ‘Nothing To Something’

Kerser – ‘A Gift & A Kers’

ONEFOUR Feat. CG – ‘Comma’s’

TKay Maidza and Flume – ‘Silent Assassin’

Best Soul / R&B Release

Chanel Loren – ‘Rollin’’

Forest Claudette – ‘Mess Around’ (feat. EARTHGANG)

Jade Weazel – ‘Skin’

KYE – ‘Ribena’

PANIA – ‘P STANDS 4 PLAYA’

Best Independent Release presented by PPCA

Cub Sport – ‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’

Dan Sultan – ‘Dan Sultan’

G Flip – ‘Drummer’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Struggler’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’

Best Rock Album

Bad//Dreems – ‘Hoo Ha!’

DMA’S – ‘How Many Dreams?’

G Flip – ‘Drummer’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom and Lava’

Pacific Avenue – ‘Flowers’

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Alex Lahey – ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’

Dan Sultan – ‘Dan Sultan’

Kate Ceberano – ‘My Life Is A Symphony’

Mo’Ju – ‘ORO, PLATA, MATA’

Tina Arena – ‘Love Saves’

Best Country Album

Brad Cox – ‘Acres’

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley – ‘Up, Down & Sideways’

Fanny Lumsden – ‘Hey Dawn’

Henry Wagons – ‘South Of Everywhere’

The Wolfe Brothers – ‘Livin’ The Dream’

Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album

DZ Deathrays – ‘R.I.F.F’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth…’

Parkway Drive – ‘Darker Still’

The Amity Affliction – ‘Not Without My Ghosts’

These New South Whales – ‘TNSW’

Best Blues & Roots Album

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – ‘So This Is Love’

Katie Wighton – ‘The End’

The Bamboos – ‘Live At Hamer Hall With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’

The Teskey Brothers – ‘The Winding Way’

Ziggy Alberts – ‘Dancing In The Dark’

Best Children’s Album

Emma Memma – ‘Emma Memma’

Peter Combe – ‘Planet Earth 3rd From The Sun’

Play School – ‘Very Jazzy Street Party’

The Wiggles – ‘Ready, Steady, Wiggle’

Whistle & Trick – ‘Bananas And Other Delicious Things’

Best Video presented by YouTube

‘Can I Shower At Yours’ – Amy Shark, Mitch Green

‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’ – DMA’S, Joel Burrows

‘Gila Monster’ – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Spod

‘Give You Love’ – Jessica Mauboy (feat. Jason Derulo), Rowena Rasmussen; Joel Rasmussen

‘Good Enough’ – G Flip, Kyle Caulfield

‘LOLA’ – MAY-A, Murli Dhir

‘Lookin’ Out’ – King Stingray, Sam Brumby

‘Manic Dream Pixie’ – Peaches PRC, Kyle Caulfield

‘Stay Blessed’ – Genesis Owusu, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore

‘Therapy’ – Budjerah, Murli Dhir, Made In Katana Studios

Best Australian Live Act

Baker Boy – Regional Vic Tour

Brad Cox – ACRES TOUR

Budjerah – Budjerah Australian Tour

DMA’S – DMA’S Live at Falls Festival

Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla Australian Summer Festival Tour

G Flip – DRUMMER Australian Tour

Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE TOUR

King Stingray – That’s Where I Wanna Be Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL – RÜFÜS DU SOL AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR

Tame Impala – Slow Rush Tour

Song of the Year presented by YouTube

Budjerah – ‘Therapy’

Day1 feat. KAHUKX – ‘MBAPPÉ’

Dean Lewis – ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’

Joji – ‘Die For You’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’

Luude and Mattafix – ‘Big City Life’

MK and Dom Dolla – ‘Rhyme Dust’

R3hab and Amy Shark – ‘Sway My Way’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Love Again’

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Most Popular International Artist

Beyonce

Drake and 21 Savage

Ed Sheeran

Luke Combs

Metro Boomin

Morgan Wallen

Nicki Minaj

P!NK

SZA

Taylor Swift

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

Hank Lewerissa – Upper Coomera State College, Yugambeh Country, Gold Coast, QLD

Jessie Copeman – Ainslie School, Ngunnawal Country, Canberra, ACT

Peter Earl – The Music Guy, Dharug and Gundungurra Country, Blue Mountains, NSW

Sue Lowry – Southport Special School, Yugambeh Country, Gold Coast, QLD

Best Cover Art

Connor Dewhurst for Brad Cox – ‘Acres’

Harry Allen – Studio Balcony for Private Function – ‘370HSSV 0773H’

Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) – Everything Was Green – ‘Forest Claudette’

Peach PRC, Billy Zammit for Manic Dream Pixie – ‘Peach PRC’

Sam Netterfiled, Mia Rankin – Jesus At The Gay Bar – ‘Cub Sport’

Engineer – Best Engineered Release

Dann Hume, Chris Collins, Matt Corby for Matt Corby – ‘Everything’s Fine’

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – ‘Eat Your Man ‘

Eric J Dobowsky, Sam Teskey, Wayne Connelly for The Teskey Brothers – ‘The Winding Way’

Simon Cohen, Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – ‘Struggler’

Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Producer – Best Produced Release presented by Neumann

Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – ‘Struggler’

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – ‘Eat Your Man’

Matt Corby, Chris Collins, Nat Dunn, Alex Henrikssen for Matt Corby – ‘Everything’s Fine’

M-Phazes for Ruel – ‘4th Wall’

Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Best Classical Album

Australian Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tognetti – ‘Indies & Idols’

Ensemble Offspring – ‘To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers’

Neil Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet – ‘Signs Of Life’

Roger Benedict and Simon Tedeschi – ‘Dubussy – Ravel’

Various Artists – ‘Genevieve Lacey: Breathing Space’

Best Jazz Album

Lance Gurisik – ‘Cull Portal’

Mike Nock – ‘Hearing’

Sinj Clarke – ‘The Height Of Love’

Surprise Chef – ‘Education & Recreation’

The Vampires featuring Chris Abrahams – ‘Nightjar’

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album presented by Stan

Brett Aplin and Burkhard Dallwitz – ‘Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) ‘

Helena Czajka – ‘Unseen Skies (Original Score Soundtrack)’

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Northey – ‘Blueback – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack By Nigel Westlake’

Sophie Payton (GORDI), Jason Fernandez – ‘RIDE – Music From the Film’

Various Artists – ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’

Best World Music Album

Byron Mark – ‘Odyssey’

East of West – ‘Moving Home’

Joseph Tawadros – ‘Those Who Came Before Us’

Mick Dick – ‘Id of RA’

Songs of Disappearance – ‘Australian Frog Calls’

Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (duration of 2 minutes or less)

Google: Helping You Help Others – 72andSunny, Baker Boy

Tourism Australia: Come and Say G’Day – M&C Saatchi Sydney, King Stingray

Tourism WA: Walking On A Dream – The Brand Agency, Empire Of The Sun

Wilk Turkey: Music 101 – BRING Agency, Matt Corby

Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (over 2 minutes duration)

Australian Marine Conservation Society: Voice of the Sea – INNOCEAN Australia, John Williamson

Sim Sessions: Blessed – Bolster Group, Becca Hatch

Tourism Australian: G’day Short Film – M&C Saatchi Sydney, King Stingray

Vodka Cruiser: The Solo Project – BRING Agency, The Veronicas