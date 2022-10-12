RÜFÜS DU SOL, Amyl and The Sniffers and Flume lead 2022 ARIA Awards nominations

The 2022 ARIA Awards nominations have been revealed, with RÜFÜS DU SOL, Flume and Amyl and The Sniffers leading this year’s list of artists.

Nominations were announced this morning in a livestream hosted by journalist Brooke Boney, where it was revealed that this year’s ceremony would be hosted by Natalie Imbruglia and Lewis Capaldi, with both artists set to perform as well.

This year’s ceremony – the first in-person ARIA Awards since 2019 – will take place on November 24 at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney. It will be broadcast live on the Nine Network, and streamed internationally via YouTube.

RÜFÜS DU SOL lead the nominations with seven, including for Album of the Year (for ‘Surrender’), Song of the Year (for ‘On My Knees’), Best Group. Flume and Amyl and the Sniffers both have six nominations each, while Baker Boy, The Kid LAROI and Vance Joy all have five each. Julia Jacklin, Gang of Youths, King Stingray and Luude each have four nominations.

Aside from RÜFÜS DU SOL, artists up for Album of the Year include Amyl and the Sniffers for ‘Comfort To Me’, Baker Boy for ‘Gela’, Gang of Youths for ‘Angel In Realtime’ and King Stingray for their self-titled debut.

Amyl and the Sniffers, Gang of Youths, King Stingray and Midnight Oil are also up for Best Group. The Best Solo Artist nominees, meanwhile, are Budjerah, Courtney Barnett, Daniel Johns, Ruel, Thelma Plum, Baker Boy, Flume, Julia Jacklin, The Kid LAROI and Vance Joy.

Up for the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award – which was introduced last year and won by Budjerah – are Beddy Rays, Harvey Sutherland, Bella Taylor Smith, King Stingray and Luude.

Best Video, Song of the Year, Best Live Act and Most Popular International Artist are all public-voted awards. Fans are able to vote once a day per category here. See the full list of nominees below.

The 2022 ARIA Award nominations are:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Gang of Youths – ‘Angel In Realtime.’

King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’

BEST SOLO ARTIST

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Budjerah – ‘Conversations’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Daniel Johns – ‘FutureNever’

Flume – ‘Palaces’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Pre Pleasure’

Ruel – ‘Growing Up Is _____’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’

Thelma Plum – ‘Meanjin’

Vance Joy – ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’

BEST GROUP

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

Gang of Youths – ‘Angel In Realtime.’

King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

Midnight Oil – ‘Resist’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’

MICHAEL GUDINSKI BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

Beddy Rays – ‘Beddy Rays’

Bella Taylor Smith – ‘Look Me In The Eyes’

Harvey Sutherland – ‘Boy’

King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

Luude feat. Colin Hay – ‘Down Under’

BEST INDEPENDENT RELEASE

Archie Roach – ‘One Song’

Ball Park Music – ‘Weirder & Weirder’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Genesis Owusu – ‘GTFO’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Pre Pleasure’

BEST POP RELEASE

Flume feat. MAY-A – ‘Say Nothing’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘On My Knees’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’

Thelma Plum – ‘Meanjin’

Vance Joy – ‘Clarity’

BEST HIP-HOP RELEASE

Baker Boy – ‘Gela’

Barkaa – ‘Blak Matriarchy’

Chillinit – ‘Family Ties’

Day1 feat. Kahukx – ‘Mbappé’

Fivio Foreign and The Kid LAROI – ‘Paris to Tokyo’

BEST SOUL/R&B RELEASE

Budjerah – ‘Conversations’

Emma Donovan & the Putbacks – ‘Under These Streets’

Kian – ‘Shine’

Vanessa Amorosi – ‘City Of Angels’

BEST DANCE ELECTRONIC RELEASE

Confidence Man – ‘Tilt’

Flume – ‘Palaces’

Harvey Sutherland – ‘Boy’

Luude feat. Colin Hay – ‘Down Under’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort To Me’

Ball Park Music – ‘Weirder & Weirder’

Gang of Youths – ‘Angel In Realtime.’

King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

Spacey Jane – ‘Here Comes Everybody’

BEST HARD ROCK/HEAVY METAL ALBUM

Dune Rats – ‘Real Rare Whale’

Northlane – ‘Obsidian’

Shihad – ‘Old Gods’

The Chats – ‘Get Fucked’

Thornhill – ‘Heroine’

BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Alex the Astronaut – ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Pre Pleasure’

Missy Higgins – ‘Total Control’

Vance Joy – ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’

Vika & Linda – ‘The Wait’

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Adam Brand – ‘All Or Nothing’

Amber Lawrence – ‘Living For The Highlights’

Andy Golledge – ‘Strength Of A Queen’

Casey Barnes – ‘Light It Up’

Georgia State Line – ‘In Colour’

BEST BLUES & ROOTS ALBUM

Charlie Collins – ‘Undone’

The Bamboos – ‘Hard Up’

The Teskey Brothers with Orchestra Victoria – ‘Live At Hamer Hall’

Thornbird – ‘Thornbird’

William Crighton – ‘Water And Dust’

BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM

Benny Time – ‘Benny And Friends’

Teeny Tiny Stevies – ‘How To Be Creative’

The Beanies – ‘Let’s Go!’

The Wiggles – ‘Rewiggled’

Van-Anh Nguyen – ‘The Princess And The Piano’

BEST CLASSICAL ALBUM

Amy Dickson, Colin Currie, Lothar Koenigs, Yvonne Kenny, David Zinman, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Markus Stenz & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – ‘Ross Edwards: Frog and Star Cycle / Symphonies 2 & 3’

Lachlan Skipworth – ‘Chamber Works Vol. 2’

Luke Howard – ‘All Of Us’

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Sir Andrew Davis – ‘The Enchanted Loom: Orchestral Works By Carl Vine’

Tamara-Anna Cislowska and Guests – ‘Duet’

BEST JAZZ ALBUM

Barney McAll – ‘Precious Energy’

Mike Nock, Hamish Stuart, Julien Wilson and Jonathan Zwartz – ‘Another Dance’

Mildlife – ‘Live From South Channel Island’

Sam Anning – ‘Oaatchapai’

Springtime – ‘Springtime’



BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OR MUSICAL THEATRE CAST ALBUM

Australian Chamber Orchestra and Richard Tognetti – ‘River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’

Brett Aplin – ‘No Mercy, No Remorse (Original Score)

In Hearts Wake – ‘Green Is The New Black’

Maria Alfonsine with Itunu Pepper – ‘Akoni (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’

Matteo Zingales – ‘A Fire Inside (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’)



BEST WORLD ALBUM

Australian Art Orchestra, Daniel Wilfred, Sunny Kim, Peter Knight & Aviva Endean – ‘Hand To Earth’

Joseph Tawadros with William Barton – ‘History Has A Beartbeat’

Mista Savona – ‘Havana Meets Kingston Part 2’

Parvyn – ‘Sa’

William Barton and Véronique Serret – ‘Heartland’



BEST VIDEO

Joe Neathway – ‘Apple Crumble’ (Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba)

Selina Miles – ‘Blak Matriarchy’ (Barkaa)

Peter Hume – ‘Down Under’ (Luude feat. Colin Hay)

William Bleakley – ‘Every Side Of You’ (Vance Joy)

Uncle Friendly (Rhett Wade-Ferrell) – ‘GTFO’ (Genesis Owusu)

John Angus Stewart – ‘Hertz’ (Amyl and the Sniffers)

Katzki – ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’ (RÜFÜS DU SOL)

Julia Jacklin – ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’ (Julia Jacklin)

Michael Hili – ‘Say Nothing’ (Flume feat. MAY-A)

Macario De Souza – ‘Wish You Well’ (Baker Boy feat. Bernard Fanning)

BEST AUSTRALIAN LIVE ACT

Amy Shark – See U Somewhere Australia Tour 2022

Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort To Me Tour 2022

Baker Boy – Gela Tour

Budjerah – Conversations Australian Tour

Gang of Youths – Angel In Realtime. Tour

Genesis Owusu – Genesis Owusu and the Black Dog Band

Midnight Oil – Resist: The Final Tour 2022

The Kid LAROI – End Of The World Tour

The Wiggles – The OG Wiggles Reunion / Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour

Thelma Plum – Meanjin Tour

SONG OF THE YEAR

Clinton Kane – ‘I Guess I’m In Love’

Dean Lewis – ‘Hurtless’

Flume feat. MAY-A – ‘Say Nothing’

Joji – ‘Glimpse Of Us’

Joylon Petch feat. MAY-A – ‘Dreams’

Luude feat. Colin Hay – ‘Down Under’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘On My Knees’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Thousand Miles’

Tones and I – ‘Cloudy Day’

Vance Joy – ‘Clarity’

MOST POPULAR INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

ABBA – ‘Voyage’

Adele – ’30’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Ed Sheeran – ‘=’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Jack Harlow – ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero’

Post Malone – ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

MUSIC TEACHER AWARD

David Collins-White (Haberfield Public School)

Jane Nicholas (Willandra Primary School)

Kath Dunn (Wollondilly Public School)

Matt Orchard (Apollo Bay P-12 College)

BEST COVER ART

Adnate – ‘Gela’ (Baker Boy)

Giulia Giannini McGauran – ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’ (Alex the Astronaut)

Jonathan Zawada – ‘Palaces’ (Flume)

Kayla Flett, Gabi Coulthurst and Dimathaya Burarrwanga – ‘King Stingray’ (King Stingray)

Seshanka Samarajiwa, Zain Ayub and Tasman Keith – ‘A Colour Undone’ (Tasman Keith)

BEST MIXED ALBUM

Cassian – ‘Surrender’ (RÜFÜS DU SOL)

Dann Hume, Eric J Dubowsky – ‘Conversations’ (Budjerah)

Eric J Dubowsky – ‘Palaces’ (Flume)

Paul McKercher – ‘Weirder & Weirder’ (Ball Park Music)

Pip Norman, Andrei Eremin & Dave Hammer – ‘Gela’ (Baker Boy)



BEST PRODUCED ALBUM

Amyl and the Sniffers, Dan Luscombe – ‘Comfort To Me’ (Amyl and the Sniffers)

Courtney Barnett, Stella Mozgawa – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ (Courtney Barnett)

Flume – ‘Palaces’ (Flume)

Pip Norman, Rob Amoruso, Morgan Jones, Carl Dimataga, Willie Tafa & Jerome Farah – ‘Gela’ (Baker Boy)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Surrender’ (RÜFÜS DU SOL)