ARIA Awards set to take place at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion for 2022 ceremony

Organisers have revealed that this year’s ARIA Awards ceremony is set to take place at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

The event will welcome back a physical audience for the first time in two years, after pivoting to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, it was broadcast from the Star Event Centre, with the following year’s Taronga Zoo ceremony live-streamed to audiences via YouTube.

Speaking of the move to Hordern Pavilion, organisers said it demonstrates a commitment to Australia’s live music industry and will be a welcome revival of the ARIAs’ live audience and large-scale broadcast format.

Advertisement

“We are so excited to take this year’s ARIA Awards to one of Sydney’s most iconic music venues,” said ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd.

“In a year that has had so many challenges we want to bring the joy of music back to fans, blow up the fashion, fun and excitement of the red carpet, and celebrate the amazing achievements of our artists in true style. I can’t think of a better place to do that than a venue as steeped in music as the Hordern.”

Opened in 1924, the Hordern Pavilion has played host to a number of well-known international and local acts, including Amy Shark, The Kid LAROI, Ruel, Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Billie Eilish, Fleetwood Mac, Foo Fighters and Midnight Oil, among others.

Last year’s ARIAs were dominated by Genesis Owusu, who received awards for Best Hip-Hop Release, Best Independent Release, Best Cover Art and Album of the Year, all for his debut LP ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

Other notable winners included Budjerah, who took home the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award, The Kid LAROI, whose Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’ won him Best Artist and Best Pop Release, and RÜFÜS DU SOL in the Best Group and Best Dance Release categories for ‘Alive’.

Advertisement

“Last year, the ARIAs graced me with a few lovely awards,” Owusu said in a press statement. “It was something that I didn’t really expect to happen with the music that I made and the way that I presented myself. It felt like the signifier of a cultural change in Australian music.”

“The ARIA Awards truly have the power to put a spark in the careers of amazing Australian artists, who might not have been as accepted in the eyes of the greater public in years past. This year, we get to experience it happen again, live in the flesh, at one of Australia’s most iconic music venues. It’s fitting, it’s exciting, and I can’t wait to see the ARIA Awards continue to celebrate boundary-breakers and culture-movers.”