Casey Donovan and Dami Im perform ARIA Awards tribute for Judith Durham of The Seekers

Casey Donovan and Dam Im honoured the late Judith Durham with performances during this year’s ARIA Awards.

The pair each performed a solo tribute to The Seekers frontwoman, who passed away in August. For her part, Donovan sang the band’s song ‘I’ll Never Find Another You’. Soon after, Im performed ‘The Carnival Is Over’, lifted from the The Seekers’ debut 1963 album ‘Introducing the Seekers’.

The tribute – which was attended by Durham’s sister, nephew and bandmate Keith Potger – began with archival footage of Durham saying of Australia: “there’s no place like home”. Donovan went on to perform her tribute to The Seekers’ chart-topping 1964 single in front of images of Durham, before making way for Im’s piano-driven take on ‘The Carnival Is Over’.

Durham was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame alongside her bandmates Potger, Athol Guy and Bruce Woodley in 1995. During the induction ceremony that year, musician Peter Asher praised the band as Australia’s “first major international pop phenomenon”.

The tribute set was one of three held throughout the ceremony, with late musicians Archie Roach and Olivia Newton-John also commemorated following their deaths earlier this year. Roach was remembered with a performance of his 2022 track ‘One Song’, which later won the ARIA Award for Best Independent Release.

Later, Natalie Imbruglia led the Olivia Newton-John tribute alongside Kye and Peking Duk. Tones and I served as the musical director for that medley, and also appeared throughout the group’s performance of the Grease track ‘You’re The One That I Want’. The tributes took place in lieu of the ceremony’s usual ARIA Hall Of Fame induction segment, which was missing from the show for the second consecutive year.

ARIA said the absence of the segment was “to pay due respect and properly celebrate” the late Hall Of Famers aforementioned, and that the inductee proceedings will return next year.