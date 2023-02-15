ARIA calls on TikTok to end analytics test preventing Australian creators from accessing music

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has criticised TikTok for running a trial that is preventing some Australian users from accessing the app’s full library of sounds.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the video-sharing platform is running an experiment with “a subset of TikTok’s users in Australia”, meaning those affected would not “be able to use certain songs”. In a statement to The Music Network, a representative for TikTok clarified that over the next few weeks, the company would be “running a test in Australia to analyse how music is accessed and used on the platform”.

ARIA has called on TikTok owners ByteDance to end the trial, noting its impact on Australian creators (including musicians) using the platform. “It is frustrating to see TikTok deliberately disrupt Australians’ user and creator experience in an attempt to downplay the significance of music on its platform,” CEO Annabelle Herd said in a statement.

“After exploiting artists’ content and relationships with fans to build the platform, TikTok now seeks to rationalise cutting artists’ compensation by staging a ‘test’ of music’s role in content discovery.”

TikTok’s Australian experiment is being largely seen as a method for the company to gauge the perceived value of music on the platform, by attempting to see how much being unable to access all of the sounds users want would affect their usage of the platform.

Last November, Bloomberg reported that Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group had been “negotiating all year” with TikTok, asking the company to share the advertising revenue and increase royalties it pays them for rights.

“This ‘test’ is presented as an effort to analyse, improve and enhance the platform’s wider sound library, but as little as five months ago, TikTok’s Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas said that 80 [per cent] of content consumed on TikTok is programmed by algorithms,” Herd continued.

“If this is the case, then it’s difficult to trust that this is a true test. TikTok can set its Australian algorithm upfront to – within parameters they define – deliver the results they want. Australians deserve better. TikTok should end this ‘test’ immediately and restore music access to all users and creators.”

Last week, Sydney electronic artist Kota Banks called attention to the issue, saying that she – as one of the creators on the platform affected by the test – was unable to access sounds including her own music. “I just released a song that I’m so proud of. I’m an independent artist, so I don’t have that much budget. A lot of what I release is self-funded,” she said in a video.

“TikTok, after begging independent content creators and artists to promote their own music on the platform literally turned around and said it’s fine if 50 per cent of users don’t have access anymore to their own sounds.

“It’s giving, y’all want to use us but you don’t really give a fuck. It’s already so hard for Australian independent artists and now we’re the test. It just feels wack to be a guinea pig. We all put our heart and soul into these releases.”

Banks, “on behalf of all Australian independent artists”, called for TikTok to end the test or find a more “artist-friendly” way to carry out their analysis.