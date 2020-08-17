ARIA is offering grants to First Nations recording artists to help them get into the studio

ARIA, the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and Australia Council have teamed up to offer recording grants to First Nations artists.

Five grants are available as part of the ARIA PPCA Australia Council First Nations Sound Recording Partnership, with applications open from now until October 20.

Successful candidates will each receive $18,500 in grant funds to be used for new recordings. They will also be provided with opportunities to meet industry professionals to aid and advise them on how to release their recorded material and grow their audience.

“The Australian Government is proud to partner on these grants that will see five First Nations artists supported to record and promote their music,” said Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, Paul Fletcher MP, in a statement.

“This will help them reach more people and build new professional networks across the Australian music industry.”

The new grants are intended to encourage diversity in the Australian recording landscape, as well as developing the professional capability of aspiring First Nations musicians and creating sustainable career pathways for First Nations creatives.

“ARIA is proud to announce this grant, designed to help amplify First Nations voices in our industry,” said ARIA CEO, Dan Rosen.

“I look forward to hearing the music that will be created as the result of these grants, and also to work towards a more diverse and inclusive Australian music industry.”

PPCA and the Australia Council have been offering sound recording grants since 2013, to support Australian recording artists across a diverse range of genres.

This year’s partnership has also been supported by the Australian Government’s $2million Indigenous Contemporary Music program, which was announced in July.

You can apply for the grants here.