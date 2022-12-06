ARIA launching two new charts to celebrate Australian dance music

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has announced the launch of two new weekly charts – the Australian Dance Singles chart and the Australian Dance Albums chart – which will report on the most popular releases by local dance music artists.

The first editions of both charts will be published this Friday (December 9), detailing the sales and streaming data for releases dated to the calendar week starting yesterday (December 5). The Australian Dance Singles chart will report on the top 20 individual tracks, while the Australian Dance Albums chart will report on the 10 most popular longform releases (typically covering albums, EPs, mixtapes and similar projects).

In a press release, ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said: “ARIA is determined to find ways to showcase Australian music from all who create it, this is another step in the right direction as we endeavour to provide a transparent scoreboard for our industry and music fans alike to understand how local music is being streamed, purchased and engaged with.

“It makes total sense to have Australian Dance Charts in addition to our regular Dance charts, you only have to look at this year’s ARIA Awards featuring RÜFÜS DU SOL, Luude and Flume to see that dance music plays such an important role in Australian music culture. It represents many of our most-loved acts across the globe and countless DJs filling clubs across the country on a nightly basis.

“We’re determined to work with the dance music community to find ways to ensure established and up-and-coming producers are recognised for their contribution to this culture, and provide a greater spotlight as nightlife across Australia continues to recover.”

The new charts will be released in tandem with the ARIA’s existing Dance Singles and Albums charts – the latter exclusive to its subscriber-only ARIA Report newsletter – which will continue to report on the most popular dance releases from international artists. The local-centric dance charts are the second and third new charts to be launched this year, following the June debut of the New Music Chart.

Dance is now the third genre to have its own ARIA charts centred on Australian artists, joining the Australian Country Albums chart and the Australian Hip-Hop/R&B Singles and Albums charts. There are also the genre-neutral Australian Singles and Australian Albums charts.

Last month, ARIA announced the launch of a new category for the annual ARIA Awards, highlighting companies that platform Australian musicians in advertising campaigns.