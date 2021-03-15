ARIA reveals it will now release weekly charts early on TikTok

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has confirmed that their weekly charts will now be revealed early on Tiktok.

The industry body has announced today (March 15) that numbers and chart placements will be released on Fridays at 5PM AEST instead of Saturdays through TikTok. This includes each week’s #1 album.

The new schedule will make ARIA the first weekly music chart to be revealed each week, ahead of the rest of the world.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd commented, “Local and international artists will be looking to us first to see whether they have secured that coveted #1 spot at the top of the charts.

“I’m also excited about ARIA joining TikTok. We know that TikTok users are huge music fans and love to be loud about it. ARIA will be right there with them, shouting about the biggest songs and albums in Australia every week.”

Director of Music for TikTok Australia and New Zealand, Ollie Wards, continued: “Every week people are discovering their next favourite artist on TikTok, and every week ARIA is celebrating the best of local and international artists in their charts.

“So, we’re stoked to be bringing the two together for the world’s first official #1 record announce each Friday!”

ARIA have also confirmed the existing chart week – Friday to Thursday – will remain the same.

The weekly announcements will take place on the official ARIA TikTok account, with full charts released on the ARIA website after.