Ariana Grande announces ‘yes, and?’ remix with Mariah Carey

Ariana Grande has announced a new ‘yes, and?’ remix that will feature Mariah Carey.

The divas have teamed up once again to deliver a remix of Grande’s latest house-inspired single, which arrived last month. The remix with Carey is due out this Friday (February 16). It is the first song from her upcoming album ‘eternal sunshine’, scheduled for March 8 via Republic Records.

Grande took to Instagram today (February 14) to announce the exciting news: “I cannot believe the words i am typing… ‘yes, and?’ remix featuring the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration Mariah Carey is out this Friday! There truly are no words that suffice.

Advertisement

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song, Mariah Carey. It means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and I cannot wait for everyone to hear this! I love you eternally!”

Carey and Grande have previously collaborated together; in 2020, Carey enlisted the help of Jennifer Hudson and Grande to remix ‘Oh Santa’.

NME reviewed ‘yes, and?’, giving it four stars and saying: “It may not be an ‘Into You’ or ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, the type of big Grande singles that can shift your entire world for three adrenaline-pumping minutes, but ‘Yes, And?’ presents Grande in her truest form: a flawed but honest human being, seeking to own her narrative and move forward.”

In other news, Grande has opened up about the concept of ‘eternal sunshine’, calling some of her songs “really vulnerable”: “I’m nervous, but I wanted to share this with you because it’s kind of a concept album. It’s all different, heightened pieces of the same story [and] of the same experience,” she explained. “I’m weirdly emotional but… this is what’s going on.

“Some of them are really vulnerable, some of them are [me] playing the part that people expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that. And the rest of it is also really vulnerable.”