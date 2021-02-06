Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion hint at ‘34+35’ remix video

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion have been dropping hints on social media at a potential music video for their remixed version of ‘34+35’.

The three artists each shared similar selfies to their own Instagram accounts earlier today (February 6), decked out in lacy, lingerie-esque outfits. Grande also posted a photo of the trio watching a television featuring themselves on the screen.

Their captions for the posts give little away, with Megan simply writing “Thee cuties” alongside the photo, while Grande captioned hers with a heart and Doja an hourglass.

Have a scroll through the posts below:

Having released the remixed version of ’34+35′ just last month, a music video for the song seems like a plausible next step.

It’s the second social media tease from Grande this past week, who also hinted that a deluxe version of ‘Positions’ could be on the way. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (February 2), Grande shared a series of photos which included a tracklist for ‘Positions’, with the additional ’34+35′ remix and four scratched out songs.

Grande released her sixth studio album ‘Positions’ in October last year, featuring the original ’34+35′ as well as collaborations with The Weeknd (‘off the table’), Ty Dolla $ign (‘safety net’) and another track with Doja, ‘motive’.

Speaking of the album in a three-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said “‘Positions’ lacks the megawatt pop belters of previous releases”.

“As an introduction to the next era of Grande’s career, it’s solid, but you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”

Meanwhile, Megan released her latest album, ‘Good News’, last year, which NME gave four-stars in a review, saying “this debut finds Megan Thee Stallion determined to retain her freewheeling positivity in a difficult year”.

Megan also garnered acclaim for the track ‘Savage’, with a remix featuring Beyoncé, and ‘WAP’, the iconic collaboration with Cardi B.

As for Doja, she hinted last September that her new album was finished and ready, but was holding off on its release.

“It’s all ready,” she told US artist Fat Joe during an Instagram live.

“I hate that I’m holding on to it right now, I don’t like this because every time I go on Twitter, I go on Instagram I see everybody is like, ‘Put it out, put it out’, and I’m like, ‘I would’, like, you have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on.”