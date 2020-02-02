News Music News

Ariana Grande becomes first female artist with 3.5 billion Spotify streams on three separate albums

Now that's impressive!

Will Lavin
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ariana Grande has become the first female artist ever to achieve 3.5 billion Spotify streams on three separate albums.

News of the feat was shared on Twitter by Chart Data, who revealed that the ‘7 Rings’ singer was the first female artist to do it, thanks to her albums ‘My Everything’, ‘Dangerous Woman’ and ‘thank u, next’.

“@ArianaGrande becomes the first female artist to have three albums with over 3.5 billion streams in Spotify history (My Everything, Dangerous Woman and thank u, next),” the tweet read.

The news comes weeks after Grande was sued for allegedly plagiarising a song by rapper Josh Stone for her hit single ‘7 Rings’.

Stone, who records under the moniker DOT, claims that the hook’s lyrics are taken from his 2017 track ‘You Need It, I Got It’, with identical metric placement of the phrases in the two songs.

Meanwhile, the producer of Mac Miller‘s final album ‘Circles’ has said he believes that Ariana Grande‘s voice makes a secret appearance on one of the record’s tracks.

Jon Brion, who led production on the posthumous record, was interviewed by the New York Times amid growing speculation that Grande – the former girlfriend of the late rapper – can be heard on ‘I Can See’.

