Ariana Grande is giving away $1m worth of therapy to fans

Ariana Grande is giving away $1million (£723k) worth of therapy to fans, the pop star has announced today (June 29).

The singer has partnered with mental health support organisation Better Help to help match people seeking therapy with a licensed therapist.

Those who sign up for the offer will receive one month of therapy for free and will be given an option to renew through Better Help with a discount of 15 per cent for the second month.

Grande announced the new partnership on her Instagram page tonight, writing: “Thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy ! While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!”

She continued to say she hoped it would be a “helpful starting point” that would give fans the chance to “build space for this in your lives and continue”. “Healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and i can’t wait to do more work together,” she added.”

Grande has been very open about her own mental health struggles, sharing that she suffered from PTSD following the Manchester Arena attack in 2017.

A year later, she said therapy had “saved [her] life so many times”. “if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be,” she told her Twitter followers. “u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible.”

The star opened up about mental health again last month, which was Mental Health Awareness Month. She shared a series of slides on Instagram with information, resources and hotlines related to the issue, encouraging her followers to “end the stigma around mental health and normalise asking for help”.

“We’ve got to commit to making this time as healthy, peaceful and beautiful as possible,” she wrote. “The work is so hard but we are capable and worth it.”