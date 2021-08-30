Ariana Grande isn’t featured on Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ – see the full list of credits

A full list of credits has been released for Kanye West‘s new album ‘DONDA’ – you can see them below.

The 27-track album, which arrived yesterday (August 29) after multiple delays and three high-profile listening events, features the likes of JAY-Z, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and more.

Previous reports claimed that Ariana Grande appeared on the album’s title track alongside Tony Williams, however the pop star has since confirmed that it is not her voice on the track produced by West, BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, and Ojivolta.

Advertisement

“You sound beautiful,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging the actual vocalist: Stalone. She also shared a post by the singer that sees her recording her vocals for ‘DONDA’ – see it below.

You can see the album’s full list of credits below:

1. ‘Donda Chant’ (Feat. Syleena Johnson)

Produced by Kanye West

2. ‘Jail’ (Feat. Francis & The Lights & Jay-Z)

Produced by 88 Keys, Dem Jointz, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Sean Solymar

3. ‘God Breathed’ (Feat. Vory)

Produced by Allday, Arrow, E. Vax, Kanye West & Ojivolta

Advertisement

4. ‘Off The Grid’ (Feat. Playboi Carti & Fivio Foreign)

Produced by 30 Roc, AyoAA, David & Eli, Kanye West, Ojivolta & Sloane

5. ‘Hurricane’ (Feat. Lil Baby & The Weeknd)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, DJ Khalil, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Ronny J

6. ‘Praise God’ (Feat. Baby Keem & Travis Scott)

Produced by 30 Roc, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta, Sloane & Zen Tachi

7. ‘Jonah’ (Feat. Lil Durk & Vory)

Produced by Audi, DrtWrk, Kanye West & Mike Dean

8. ‘Ok Ok’ (Feat. Fivio Foreign & Lil Yachty)

Produced by Boi-1da & Kanye West

9. ‘Junya’ (Feat. Playboi Carti)

Produced by Digital Nas, Kanye West, Ojivolta & Roark Bailey

10. ‘Believe What I Say’

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, Dem Jointz, FNZ, Kanye West & Ojivolta

11. ’24’ (Feat. Vory)

Produced by AllDay, Cory Henry, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Warryn Campbell

12. ‘Remote Control’ (Feat. Young Thug)

Produced by 88 Keys, Cubeatz, Digital Nas, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Ojivolta

13. ‘Moon’ (Feat. Don Toliver & Kid Cudi)

Produced by Kanye West, BoogzDaBeast, E. Vax, DJ Khalil

14. ‘Heaven And Hell’

Produced by 88 Keys, Cubeatz, Wallis lane, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Ojivolta

15. ‘Donda’ (Feat. Tony Williams and Stalone)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

16. ‘Keep My Spirit Alive’ (Feat. Conway The Machine, KayCyy & Westside Gunn)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

17. ‘Jesus Lord’

Produced by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz

18. ‘New Again’ (Feat. Chris Brown)

Produced by Wallis lane, Mia Wallis, 88 Keys, Kanye West, Ojivolta, BoogzDaBeast

19. ‘Tell The Vision’ (Feat. Pop Smoke)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

20. ‘Lord I Need You’

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Wheezy

21. ‘Pure Souls’ (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Shenseea)

Produced by 88 Keys, Bastian Volkel, BoogzDaBeast, Fyaman, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Shuko, Sucuki

22. ‘Come To Life’

Produced by Kanye West, Mike Dean, BoogzDaBeast, Warryn Campbell, Jeff Bhasker

23. ‘No Child Left Behind’ (Feat. Sunday Service & Vory)

Produced by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, BoogzDaBeast, Cashmere Brown

24. ‘Jail Pt. 2’ (Feat. DaBaby and Marilyn Manson)

Produced by 88 Keys, Dem Jointz, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Sean Solymar

25. ‘Ok Ok pt 2’

Produced by Boi-1da, Kanye West, Louis Bell

25. ‘Junya pt 2’ (Feat. Playboi Carti & Ty Dolla $ign)

Produced by Digital Nas, Kanye West, Ojivolta

26. ‘Jesus Lord pt 2’ (Feat. The LOX, Jay Electronica & Swizz Beatz)

Produced by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz

Meanwhile, West has claimed that his label’s parent company, Universal Music Group, released his new album ‘DONDA’ without his approval.

The rapper and producer has taken to social to media to claim that Universal, the parent company for Def Jam Recordings and West’s own G.O.O.D. Music imprint, put the album out without him approving it.

“Universal put my album out without my approval,” he posted on Instagram, before adding that the company allegedly “blocked” ‘Jail, Pt. 2’, his controversial new collaborative track that features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, from being on ‘DONDA’.

When ‘DONDA’ first dropped, ‘Jail, Pt. 2’ was showing on streaming platforms but it was coming up as “unavailable” to play. As of last night (August 29), the track is now available to listen to.