Ariana Grande pleads with Rihanna to “drop her album” after breaking streaming record

Ariana Grande has pleaded with Rihanna to “pls drop her album” after breaking the singer’s streaming record.

Grande shared a screenshot of a @chartdata tweet from earlier this week, which announced her as “the most streamed female artist of all-time on Spotify” — surpassing Rihanna’s 20.5 billion stream record.

She responded “holy shit” and thanked fans for “listening and caring” about her music, before dropping the request.

“Now can Rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or…” she wrote.

Rihanna has kept fans waiting for the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti’, her eighth album.

Last month, she assured her fans that new music is on the way, saying in an update that she is “always working” on writing new material.

“I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out,” she said. “And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.

“I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting,” she continued. “It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”