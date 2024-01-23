Ariana Grande reacts to ‘Yes, And?’ hitting Number One: “It is overwhelming”

Ariana Grande has reacted to her new single ‘Yes, And?’ hitting Number One in the US, saying that she is “so emotional”.

The pop star released the song on January 12 as the first preview of her seventh album ‘Eternal Sunshine’, which is due to arrive on March 8. In a four-star review, NME called the track “a bitingly catchy and self-aware comeback”.

Yesterday (January 22), ‘Yes, And?’ debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, the single earned 27.2million streams and 24.8million radio airplay audience impressions between January 12-18.

Advertisement

It also sold 53,000 copies, including 41,000 digital downloads, across the same period. ‘Yes, And?’ marks Grande’s eighth Billboard Hot 100 Number One overall.

Reacting to the news on Instagram Stories last night, Grande wrote: “I am so so so…… so emotional.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fans, the most incredible angels in the world, for the love you have shown this song and me.”

She continued: “It is overwhelming and so sincerely moving to see how many of you this song has resonated with and it is such a gift to feel so seen and held by you!

“Thank you for your positivity, for your support and for everything. You have no idea how much you mean to me! This is absolutely because of and entirely for you. Thank you!”

Advertisement

Grande now ties with Beyoncé for the eighth-most Hot 100 Number Ones among solo female artists.

The singer recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself working on ‘Yes, And?’ in the studio with Max Martin.

As Billboard notes, Martin has now surpassed late Beatles producer George Martin for the most Number Ones on the Hot 100 among producers. The former now has 24, with the latter having achieved 23.

The forthcoming ‘Eternal Sunshine’ will follow on from Grande’s 2020 album ‘Positions’. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The new project will arrive as part of a new management deal, as last summer the pop artist parted ways with former manager Scooter Braun, following a 10-year working relationship.