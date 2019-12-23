News Music News

Ariana Grande releases ‘Sweetener’ tour live album

The end of an era

Karen Gwee

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande has released a 32-track live album from her Sweetener world tour, titled ‘k bye for now (swt live)’. Stream it below.

The pop star teased the live album earlier this month, and delivered early on Monday (December 23) – after playing her 100th and final show of the tour in California. The tracklist combines cherrypicked recordings from several dates on Grande’s Sweetener tour, including shows in London, Copenhagen, Nashville, New York and more.

‘k bye for now (swt live)’ includes hits from Grande’s 2018 album ‘Sweetener’ and her 2019 follow-up ‘Thank U, Next’, plus songs from earlier albums ‘Dangerous Woman’ and ‘My Everything’. It also includes Grande’s cover of ‘My Heart Belongs To Daddy’ – the Cole Porter composition popularised by Marilyn Monroe in the 1960 film Let’s Make Love – that was used as an interlude in the tour.

Stream ‘k bye for now (swt live)’ here:

With ‘k bye for now (swt live)’, Grande wraps up a breakneck 2019, which she began in February by releasing ‘Thank U, Next’, which NME named one of the year’s greatest albums. Grande also served as executive producer on the soundtrack to the Charlie’s Angels remake, and found the time to drop the one-off single ‘Boyfriend’ and jump on a remix of Lizzo’s ‘Good As Hell’.

