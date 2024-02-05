Ariana Grande says she won’t be releasing any more singles until new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ arrives

Ariana Grande has said that she won’t be releasing any more singles from her upcoming new album ‘Eternal Sunshine‘ until it arrives next month.

In a new post shared to Instagram Stories, the musician, who recently gave fans a taster of what to expect from the upcoming album with lead single, ‘Yes, And‘, said she wanted fans to listen to the album in full this time around. Set to arrive on March 8, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ will be the singer’s seventh album, and the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’.

Grande wrote: “We are a little over a month away from ‘Eternal Sunshine’ and I don’t think it’s possible to articulate how grateful I am for your love, support and excitement!

Advertisement

“I wanted to say…as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time.”

The musician continued: “There will of course be more singles off of this project once it is out (and we may have a little surprise or two up our sleeves to hold you over until then so don’t you worry) but waiting a little longer for you to be able to listen fully through first really is my ideal way for you all to experience this body of work.”

You can see the full post here:

Recently, Grande gave an insight into the concept of her upcoming album, saying that a lot of the tracks are “really vulnerable”.

She shared the update via a new post on Instagram, which saw her invite her family, friends and various members of the Republic Records team to listen to an advanced preview of the album.

Advertisement

“I wanted to involve my team, everyone at Republic, as soon as possible because things are kinda just pouring out and happening very quickly as they often do. You know how I am and you know how these things go,” she said before showing them the new material.

“I’m nervous, but I wanted to share this with you because it’s kind of a concept album. It’s all different, heightened pieces of the same story [and] of the same experience,” she explained. “I’m weirdly emotional but… this is what’s going on.”

“Some of them are really vulnerable, some of them are [me] playing the part that people expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that. And the rest of it is also really vulnerable.”

Grande also recalled how she began making the album, revealing that she first entered the studio with Max Martin in September, and worked on it through the remainder of 2023. She also announced the title of the album to those in the room, and told them she would be playing nine of the 13 songs from the upcoming project – although the video cuts off just as she presses play.

Grande revealed part of the tracklisting recently for the LP, and also dropped the music video for ‘Yes, And?’ – which she faces her doubters by bringing them into a room one by one and giving each of them a live performance of the song.

In a four-star review of the track, NME wrote: “It may not be an ‘Into You’ or ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, the type of big Grande singles that can shift your entire world for three adrenaline-pumping minutes, but ‘Yes, And?’ presents Grande in her truest form: a flawed but honest human being, seeking to own her narrative and move forward.”