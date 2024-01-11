“I miss the old Ari” – Ariana Grande shares self-aware teaser for new single, ‘yes, and?’

Ariana Grande has dropped a teaser for her upcoming single ‘yes, and?’. Check it out below.

The new trailer for the long-awaited track was shared by the singer earlier today (January 11), and in it, it sees her take aim at her biggest critics.

In the clip, a number of critics are seen together in an elevator, making catty comments about Grande and agreeing on how they aren’t fans of her newer work as they still miss the earlier days of her career.

“You know I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimetres higher,” one says, while another agrees, saying: “Right, and I mean, who cares if she’s happy? I don’t want happy. I want Ari.”

It cuts to two more industry professionals gossiping together in a corridor. “I miss the old Ari, you know… the singer,” one quips, while the other adds: “You don’t say. I hear she’s starting her own artisanal hummus line next.”

At the end of the trailer, the words “Friday 7pm PST” flash up on the screen. Check it out below.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer first announced details of the new single last weekend (December 7), when she confirmed that ‘yes, and?’ would be the lead single from her forthcoming seventh album, and set to arrive this Friday (January 12).

She teased the upcoming LP recently by sending notes and red lipsticks from her r.e.m. collection to fans.

Before announcing news of the song, eagle-eyed fans had already suspected that a new release was on the way – particularly after the artist was spotted wearing a jumper with the phrase on it.

What’s more, Grande also shared a muted Instagram post featuring her mother Joan dancing to one of her unreleased songs. Fans deduced that Joan was singing the words “yes, and?”. Rumours spread further when Joan reportedly liked the following tweet on X/Twitter: “Ariana Grande teasing her comeback single ‘yes, and?’”

In other Ariana Grande news, the singer recently shared her reflection on 2023, admitting that while she has “never felt more pride or joy or love”, she has also felt “so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me”. The post was made following concerns over the singer’s body made by fans on TikTok.

The singer also hinted that producer Ilya Salmanzadeh had worked on the album. He has previously produced numerous hits for Grande, including ‘Problem’, ‘Bad Idea’, ‘breathin’ and ‘Santa Tell Me’.

Further details about the new LP remain scarce, however, the new project will arrive as part of a new management deal, as last summer she parted ways with former manager Scooter Braun, following a 10-year working relationship.

It will also come as the follow-up to her 2020 album ‘Positions’.

In a three-star review at the time, NME said the project was “a pleasant listen, but [felt] strange juxtaposed with the lyrical content that flits between brazen vulnerability and all-out raunch-fest, demanding something more.”

“As an introduction to the next era of Grande’s career, it’s solid,” it added. “But you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”