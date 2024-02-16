Ariana Grande shares ‘Yes, And?’ remix featuring Mariah Carey

Ariana Grande has shared a new remix of ‘Yes, And?’ featuring Mariah Carey – you can listen to it below.

The singer released the original version of the song last month as the first preview of her seventh studio album ‘Eternal Sunshine’, which will arrive on March 8 via Republic (pre-order/pre-save here).

Grande has since confirmed that she won’t be sharing any more singles until the full record is out, but has dropped numerous edits of ‘Yes, And?’ including a five-minute extended mix and an instrumental.

Earlier this week, the pop star announced that she had teamed up with Carey on a new remix. The track arrived today (February 16), with its intro boasting Carey’s signature whistle notes. She later contributes vocals across the verses and choruses.

When announcing the collaboration, Grande wrote: “I cannot believe the words I am typing… ‘Yes, And?’ remix featuring the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration Mariah Carey is out this Friday! There truly are no words that suffice.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song, Mariah Carey. It means more to me than I could ever possibly articulate and I cannot wait for everyone to hear this! I love you eternally!”

The pair previously worked together in 2020 when Carey enlisted the help of Jennifer Hudson and Grande to remix ‘Oh Santa’.

Grande recently opened up about the concept of the forthcoming ‘Eternal Sunshine’, saying that some of the songs were “really vulnerable”.

“I’m nervous, but I wanted to share this with you because it’s kind of a concept album,” she explained. “It’s all different, heightened pieces of the same story [and] of the same experience. I’m weirdly emotional but… this is what’s going on.”

The original version of ‘Yes, And?’ hit Number One in the US. Reacting to the achievement, Grande said she was “so emotional” and that it was “overwhelming and so sincerely moving to see how many of you this song has resonated with”.