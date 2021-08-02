Ariana Grande to perform ‘Fortnite’ virtual concert series

Ariana Grande will be the next artist to perform an in-game concert for Fortnite, taking place later this month.

For the game’s Rift Tour, the singer will be performing a number of shows across 6-8 August. The show will be preceded by a range of in-game quests and other “Fortnite-themed experiences”. More info on showtimes can be found on Epic Games’ website.

Watch a brief teaser below:

News of a possible in-game concert from Grande was reported last month when new leaks suggested the pop star was next in line for a virtual show.

Grande follows on from Travis Scott, J Balvin and Dominic Fike in hosting a concert for the online game. Notably, Scott’s nine-minute performance broke Fortnite’s streaming records and grossed roughly $20million including merchandise sales.

Ariana Grande released her sixth studio album, ‘Positions’, in October last year. NME gave the album a three-star review upon its release, saying it “features some massive pop tunes – alongside more indistinct material”.

“[‘Positions’ is] a pleasant listen, but this feels strange juxtaposed with the lyrical content that flits between brazen vulnerability and all-out raunch-fest, demanding something more. As an introduction to the next era of Grande’s career, it’s solid, but you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”