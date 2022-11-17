Ariana Grande urges fans to “reject Donald Trump”

Ariana Grande has encouraged her fans to “reject Donald Trump” after he announced that he would be running for US president again.

The singer shared a post from the Instagram account @so.informed to her Instagram Stories today (November 17) to remind her followers of the problematic events that occurred during Trump’s time in office between 2017 and 2021, as well as the numerous legal battles he’s currently facing.

“Reminder: Donald Trump is the only President in the history of the United States to have been impeached twice. Trump is also in the middle of a series of investigations and lawsuits in several states across the country… He is currently under federal investigation for removing classified material from the White House upon leaving office,” the post read.

“He is also under investigation in New York State in two separate cases – one civil and one criminal – involving fraud committed by the Trump Organisation. In Georgia he is under investigation for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

“And, if all of that isn’t enough, Trump just last week sued the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify.”

Grande then shared a second post from the account that encouraged users not to support Trump in his pledge to return to the White House.

“The hatred, violence, and total political upheaval that was a product of the Donald Trump presidency still festers in this nation. We do not need another four years of the intentional chaos that this man sows for personal gain,” the post read.

“Reject him with everything you have.”

Trump launched his campaign to run for the presidency again at the Mar-a-Lago Hotel in Florida on Tuesday (November 15), claiming in a speech that he could “make America great and glorious again”.

He falsely claimed he had won the presidency “twice”, having consistently denied that he lost the 2020 presidential election that saw him ousted in favour of Joe Biden even though, according to the official count, he lost by more than 7million votes.

Biden indicated that he would run for a second term as US President in 2024 last week after the Democrats performed better than expected in the midterm elections.