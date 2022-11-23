ARIAs to launch new award in tandem with Jack River-led ‘Our Soundtrack Our Ads’ initiative

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has announced the launch of a new category for the annual ARIA Awards, which comes in tandem with an expansion to Jack River’s local artist initiative Our Soundtrack Our Stories.

In a press release, the industry body explained that the as-yet-unnamed award will “recognise and celebrate the best use of Australian music in the creative and advertising industry”, with the first recipients being crowned at next year’s ceremony. To be eligible, an entity would need to significantly invest in and platform Australian music in their public-facing materials, such as advertisements on radio and TV.

It ties in with a new ARIA-backed program dubbed Our Soundtrack Our Ads, an addition to the Our Soundtrack Our Stories initiative that Jack River (aka Holly Rankin) spearheaded last year. In a statement, she said of the new effort: “Our Soundtrack Our Ads is an exciting opportunity for brands, creatives and the music industry to unite with a common goal of championing local music and local storytelling.

“We have such amazing talent here in our backyard, so getting to hear new and upcoming voices across more commercials, social media campaigns and creative content is exciting for the next generation of artists, brands and music lovers alike.”

Echoing the sentiment was ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd, who added: “Advertising has such an important role in impacting change across society. It creates ideas and tells stories that leave an important mark on culture. Music is no different. I’m thrilled to celebrate talent and creativity across the two industries with this first-of-its-kind award in 2023.

“With the support and influence of Australia’s advertising industry, we can continue to create opportunities for Australian music to be heard in all its forms, by all who create it. Australia already has many internationally-acclaimed artists who have featured in successful campaigns across the world, it’s time to recognise that on our own shores and soundtrack Australian lives with Australian music.”

More information on the initiative is set to be revealed in the early months of 2023. In the meantime, brands, agencies and creatives are encouraged to sign up for a mailing list here.

This year’s ARIA Awards will take place tomorrow (November 24) in Sydney. It was announced earlier this week that G Flip and Ruel would co-host the ceremony alongside Natalie Imbruglia, after Lewis Capaldi was forced to cancel his co-hosting and performance duties due to touring conflicts.

Meanwhile, last week saw Rankin drop her second single for the year, ‘Nothing Has Changed’, revealing in the process that she’ll be taking a hiatus over the summer as she prepares to give birth. The single came as a follow-up to ‘Real Life’, which arrived back in July, as well as last year’s ‘We Are The Youth’.