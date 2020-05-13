An upcoming Arkansas gig – the American state’s first prospective “socially distant concert” – will soon face a cease-and-desist notice.
Last week, Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson said the concert by Bishop Gunn frontman Travis McCready – despite social distancing measures announced by its venue, TempleLive – was not compliant with health regulations.
Now Pitchfork reports that the concert will be issued a cease-and-desist notice by the state’s Department of Health.
The venue TempleLive is scheduled to host the concert on May 15. The event is marketed as a “socially distant” solo performance from McCready in which groups of punters would sit in “fan pods” that are six feet apart from each other. Only 20 per cent of the 1,100-person capacity would be filled, venue management said.
In a press conference held on Monday, May 11, Hutchinson said the event did not fall in line with the current directive put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, and event organisers will be directed to stop.
The concert will take place three days before Arkansas permits theatres, arenas and stadiums to reopen, provided they only host events for audiences fewer than 50 people.
“That concert does not have our approval. It would happen three days before the authorised date, as well as a few other problems,” Hutchinson said.
Speaking to 40/29 News, a representative from the venue, Mike Brown, said he was weighing options for the concert. The venue submitted its plan on how it intends to keep audience members safe during the performance, but the governor has labelled it as “insufficient”.
“It’s really disappointing. I was a little bit blindsided, and to hear that at the press conference was a little disconcerting,” Brown said.
“We’ve pulled it back at 20 percent capacity and it’s still not good enough.”