Arlo Parks, Amyl & the Sniffers and more to play Iceland Airwaves 2022

Iceland Airwaves has revealed the first bands for its long-awaited return in 2022 – see the full line-up for the November festival below.

The Reykjavík-based festival has not taken place since 2019, with its 2020 and 2021 editions both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. On both occasions, a ‘Live From Reykjavík’ livestream was hosted in its place.

After Iceland recently dropped all its COVID restrictions, Iceland Airwaves will now finally return from November 2-5 this year, and the first 14 acts for the festival have been announced, including Amyl & the Sniffers, Arlo Parks, Crack Cloud, Metronomy and local stars Daughters of Reykjavík, who are favourites to represent Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

See the full line-up so far for Iceland Airwaves 2022 below. Tickets are on sale now here.

Reviewing 2020’s ‘Live From Reykjavík livestream, NME’s Thomas Smith described it “as a thrilling reminder of festival fun” and it highlighted “a community spirit that others could learn from”.

The review added: “This array of music is a bittersweet reminder of what has been taken from us this year – the kind of communal moments that provide solace and joy to a music-loving nation. But Live From Reykjavík has set the bar for what a live streamed festival can achieve; highlighting both emerging and established names, providing unreplicable sessions and the power of a community’s can-do spirit.”

2020’s event featured performances from the likes of Of Monsters and Men, Ólafur Arnalds, Ásgeir, Hatari, Júníus Meyvant and ‘Think About Things’ hitmaker Daði Freyr, while 2021 welcomed John Grant, Ásgeir, Laufey, GDRN, Daughters of Reykjavík, BSÍ and others.