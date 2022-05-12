Arlo Parks and Confidence Man announced as part of Darwin Festival’s huge 2022 bill

Arlo Parks and Confidence Man are among the litany of names taking part in this year’s Darwin Festival.

The NT capital’s winter arts festival returns this August, with an array of day and night events across music, art, dance and more happening between Thursday August 4 and Sunday 21.

Organisers revealed the first lot of programming today (May 12), with Parks performing in Darwin as the first stop on her debut Australian tour. She’ll be performing hits from her debut album, last year’s ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, for which she won the 2021 Mercury Music Prize.

Advertisement

Homegrown act Confidence Man – who are taking a spin about the country on their ‘TILT’ tour that same month, celebrating their new album of the same name – will also be performing at Darwin Festival on Friday August 18.

Included as part of this year’s festivities is the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA), which makes a return to an in-person format on Saturday August 6. Announcing their performing artists today, the NIMAs will see the likes of Thelma Plum and King Stingray take to the stage between awards given to Indigenous musicians.

Other notable events taking place include the festival’s opener, Buŋgul. A collaboration between Yolŋu dancers, songmen and the Darwin Symphony Orchestra, the production explores the songlines that inspired ‘Djarimirri (Child Of The Rainbow)’, the posthumous 2018 album by Gurrumul.

In a press release, Darwin Festival’s artistic director, Felix Preval, said today’s announcement was just the first taste of what will be on offer later this year. “It’s going to get hotter yet, with our full program launching in June. We are thrilled to invite international acts back into the Festival this year, playing alongside some of the best Australian and Northern Territory talent.

“We’ve prepared a huge program with pressing themes as well as nights of pure abandon.”

Advertisement

James Gough, Darwin Festival’s CEO, echoed the sentiment: “Darwin Festival remains committed to connecting communities through the celebration of culture and the arts, and we look forward to sharing the full program in June.”