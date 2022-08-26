Watch Arlo Parks cover Julia Jacklin’s ‘Good Guy’

Arlo Parks has covered Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Good Guy’ for Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment.

Parks’ take on Jacklin’s 2019 ‘Crushing’ cut – filmed while she was in the country for a tour that included Gang of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union festival – stays relatively faithful to the original, filling it out with warm synths.

“I chose to cover ‘Good Guy’ because there’s this really distinct sense of melancholy mixed with a little touch of funniness,” the singer-songwriter said during a post-performance interview.

“With this song in particular, it’s the kind of brokenness and the sense of defeat in her voice that I wanted to bring out. Also, the recording is so incredible, I wanted it to be live instruments and I wanted it to be in a band scenario.”

She continued: “I guess what I did to make it my own is channel my experiences of a similar scenario when I sing it. I think a lot of what makes a delivery believable is someone putting themselves and their memories and their experiences and their traumas into the way that they sing it.”

Watch Parks’ version of ‘Good Guy’ below:

During the interview, Parks also elaborated on the longstanding affinity she’s had with Jacklin’s music since hearing ‘Body’ from ‘Crushing’ three years ago. “That was really the song that I think transported me into her world, and I became obsessed. Then I discovered [debut album] ‘Don’t Let the Kids Win’ and I’ve been keeping up,” she said. “I’ve been a big fan for a while now.”

In addition to ‘Good Guy’, Parks also performed her own song, ‘Hope’, lifted from 2021 debut ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’. Watch that performance below:

Other notable appearances on triple j’s Like a Version have included Gang of Youths covering Travis‘ ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me’, Glass Animals‘ cover of ‘Say My Name’ by Destiny’s Child, and Wet Leg‘s rendition of ‘Smoko’ by The Chats.

In her triple j interview, Parks highlighted Jacklin’s cover of ‘Someday’ by The Strokes for Like a Version in 2017, as well as The Wombats‘ recent rendition of Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’. “Very glad Kate Bush is having a resurgence, and that was a wonderful cover, too,” she said.

Jacklin’s new album, ‘Pre Pleasure’, arrives today (August 26). Jacklin announced the follow-up to ‘Crushing’ in May alongside lead single ‘Lydia Wears a Cross’, with ‘I Was Neon’ and ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’ arriving in June and July respectively.