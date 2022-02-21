Arlo Parks, Gretta Ray and more to play Gangs Of Youths’ festival A More Perfect Union

Gang Of Youths have announced that their mini-festival A More Perfect Union will be making a return this year, with dates planned for Tasmania and Queensland.

The outfit — who will be in the country later this year for their Australian tour — shared news of A More Perfect Union’s return today (February 21). It’ll mark the first time they’ve run the festival since its 2018 debut in Brisbane.

This year’s instalments will take place in Hobart and Sandstone Point on August 14 and 20, respectively. Gang Of Youths will be headlining both events, but the remaining lineup differs for each.

The Hobart leg will welcome Cub Sport, Gretta Ray, The Lazy Eyes, Adam Newling, and London’s Arlo Parks, who will be in the country for her first Australian tour. Elsewhere, Matt Corby, Middle Kids, Budjerah, BLESSED, Becca Hatch and Romero will perform at the Sandstone Point event.

Tickets for both dates go on sale this Friday, February 25, at 10am, with $1 from each sold going to the Aboriginal Legal Service. Fans can also sign up for pre-sale access here.

Also arriving this Friday is the band’s highly anticipated third album ‘Angel In Realtime’, which will mark their first LP since 2017’s ‘Go Farther In Lightness’. So far, they’ve released a slew of singles off the record, including ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’, ‘Tend The Garden’, ‘The Angel of 8th Avenue’, and ‘The Man Himself’.

The Sydney band — who have been based in the UK for the past few years — spoke to NME last month about relocating, and how their identity shapes their sound.

“Jung’s from Chicago, I’m a Kiwi, Tom’s very British, Donnie’s a surfer from Newcastle and Dave’s an inner-city Sydney kid and Samoan, but our grounding in Australia allows us to do what we do. We wouldn’t be able to make music without the Aussies and we hope that they feel that from us,” bassist Max Dunn told NME.