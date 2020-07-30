Watch Arlo Parks cover King Krule’s ‘Baby Blue’

Arlo Parks has shared a cover of King Krule‘s ‘Baby Blue’ as part of her “lo fi lounge” video series.

Introducing the song via a Facebook post, Parks described the King Krule track as “one of [her] favourite songs of all time.”

“It reminds me of waking up slowly, soft grey skies and swimming,” she said.

Advertisement

“There is nothing like sharing it with a friend or a lover for the first time – it gets in your blood and stays there.”

Watch the cover below:

‘Baby Blue’ originally appeared on King Krule’s 2013 album, ‘6 Feet Beneath the Moon.’

Parks had previously covered ‘Moon Song’ by Phoebe Bridgers, which she uploaded earlier this month.

The singer’s latest original release was the single ‘Black Dog,’ which NME described as “the year’s most devastating song.” The track has amassed over 4.6 million streams on Spotify at the time of writing.

Advertisement

In her cover story interview with NME, Parks revealed she was “listening to Radiohead and reading Keaton Henson’s ‘Gloaming'” when she wrote ‘Black Dog.’

“Luca played the guitar line to ‘Black Dog’ and it was just so haunting, like sonic déjà vu,” Parks said.

“I don’t know if I cried… but it felt like a weight was lifted in some way.”

“I texted my manager: ‘I’ve never felt this way before about a song.'”