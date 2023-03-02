Arlo Parks shares ambient new single ‘Impurities’

Arlo Parks has shared new single ‘Impurities’ from her forthcoming second album ‘My Soft Machine’ – listen to it below.

The new track – which follows first single ‘Weightless’ shared back in January – is a gentle, soothing tribute to community.

“It’s about being around people who make you feel like your inner ugliness and failures and mistakes don’t matter, who lift you up and make you laugh, who make you feel good and clean,” Parks said in a statement.

The singer collaborated on production duties with Romil Hemnani from Brockhampton and Carter Lang, and was inspired by nights listening to The Beatles and SZA, along with her love for atmospheric music, according to a press release.

Listen to ‘Impurities’ below.

New album ‘My Soft Machine’ will arrive on May 26 via Transgressive Records. You can pre-order it here.

The single arrives with a video directed by Jak Payne, which Parks wanted to “convey this atmospheric oscillation between solitude and companionship”.

She continued: “I wanted to show how being around your people really does feel like coming home. When I was writing this song I had been thinking about Gus Van Sant a lot and how he captures people in all their fragility and beauty and ugliness – Jak was instrumental in creating/protecting that sense of softness.”

‘My Soft Machine’ has been described as a “deeply personal body of work” which highlights Parks’ experiences of navigating life in her 20s. “The world/our view of it is peppered by the biggest things we experience – our traumas, upbringing, vulnerabilities almost like visual snow,” she said in a statement about the album.

“This record is life through my lens, through my body – the mid 20s anxiety, the substance abuse of friends around me, the viscera of being in love for the first time, navigating PTSD and grief and self sabotage and joy, moving through worlds with wonder and sensitivity – what it’s like to be trapped in this particular body.”

In addition to news about the album, Parks has announced a run of headline tour dates across the UK and Europe for September, which includes a show at London’s Eventim Apollo. See full dates below and access the pre-sale here.

SEPTEMBER

5 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

14 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

15 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

17 – Berlin, Huxley’s Neue Welt

19 – Milan, Alcatraz

21 – Paris, L’Olympia

28 – London, Eventim Apollo