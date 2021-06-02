Armlock, featuring Kllo’s Simon Lam, share new single ‘April’

Armlock, the collaborative project of Kllo‘s Simon Lam and musician Hamish Mitchell, have shared their new single ‘April’.

Following on from previous cuts ‘Turf War’ and ‘Power of a Waterfall’, the duo’s latest is warm and textural, a collage of acoustic and electronic instrumentation building around each other as Lam’s vocals float above.

‘April’ arrives alongside a lo-fi music video that captures Lam performing the song by the water, wielding a golden beam. Watch that below:

‘Armlock’, along with their two previously-released singles, will appear on the duo’s forthcoming debut album ‘Trust’, which is set to arrive on June 25 via Spunk.

When announcing ‘Trust’ back in April, Armlock described the project as “a simultaneous documentation of progression and regression”.

“A homecoming of sorts, influenced by the interim where we developed our skills as producers and our skills as artists. Armlock, as a vehicle, seems like returning full circle to where we started.”

Lam and Mitchell previously performed together as two thirds of the band I’lls. The electronic trio released an album, 2011’s ‘Thread’, along with two EPs – 2013’s ‘A Warm Reception’ and 2015’s ‘Can I Go with You to Go Back to My Country’ – before announcing an indefinite hiatus.

Following I’lls’ dissolution, Lam and Mitchell continued to make music together under the name Couture. Lam also went on to find success in the band Kllo, formed with cousin Chloe Kaul. The duo released their second album, ‘Maybe We Could’, in July of last year.