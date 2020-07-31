Arno Faraji links up with production duo Two Another for new track ‘Just A Phase’

Perth-based, Zimbabwe born rapper Arno Faraji has released his first collaboration of 2020, teaming up with Sydney-based production duo Two Another for ‘Just A Phase’.

The single, which sees Faraji enter a smoother and more R&B-induced space, marks the second release of his this year, following ‘Bass Jumpin’ which dropped in January.

“The song’s about noticing the way people treat you once you’ve got a good thing going when you HOT,” Faraji said of the song in a press statement.

“It’s also about knowing a lot of things and people in your life only come for seasons and can dip just as fast as they came.”

Seems fitting, as Faraji blew up in 2017 when he won triple j Unearthed‘s prestigious ‘Unearthed High’ competition.

“When we linked with Arno in the studio last year he told us to play some ideas and we always had that beat up our sleeves for him,” Two Another said in another statement.

“He got in the booth and free-styled the majority of the vocals.”

The duo also referenced one line of Faraji’s in particular – “Do you wanna pull up, mi casa? And, I don’t know, maybe eat some pasta”.

“The pasta line came out in the first take and we knew it was game over after that!”