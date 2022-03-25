Arno Faraji shares new single ‘On The Move’

Arno Faraji has shared new single ‘On The Move’, the rapper and producer’s first solo track in two years, following his relocation from Melbourne back home to Perth prior to the pandemic.

Featuring production from Young Franco and Xavier Dunn, it’s a blissed-out, vibe-heavy cut that draws heavily on classic hip-hop and funk influences.

It arrives alongside a video directed by Brendan Cecich, which sees Faraji pursuing a range of different career paths, including pilot, athlete, lawyer, superhero and astronaut. Watch that below:

“‘On The Move’ was a whole vibe to create, it was really dope making such a funky track & travelling down this realm of sound,” Faraji said of the new song. “I have a lotta respect & love for all a whole lotta genres so it was cool to give this joint the time & respect it deserved, I really wanted to make sure it felt right and authentic.

“The song is about finding a balance between being in a grind mindset while still enjoying all the little moments that make up the ‘process’. It’s been on REPEAT in my house for some months now so i’m glad to finally get to share this one.”

According to a press release, ‘On The Move’ is part of a forthcoming project, with Faraji saying that his new music is about “channelling the energy within you and focusing it on wherever you need it in your life”.

Though ‘On The Move’ marks his first solo track since ‘Bass Jumpin’ arrived more than two years ago, the rapper’s kept plenty busy over the past two years.

In 2020, he linked up with production duo Two Another for ‘Just A Phase’, while last year saw him join Yibby on the track ‘Chess Not Checkers’. Earlier this year, Faraji joined Just a Gent for on ‘Who Would Have Thought’.