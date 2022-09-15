Arno Faraji shares new single ‘Black Sunday’, announces debut mixtape ‘Return To Raji’

Arno Faraji has today (September 15) announced that his debut mixtape ‘Return To Raji’ will be released in November, previewing the project with a brand new single.

The single, titled ‘Black Sunday’, is the third to be lifted from the rapper’s upcoming mixtape, following previous cuts ‘Gravity’ and ‘On The Move’. On ‘Black Sunday’, Faraji ruminates on a broad range of topics from his childhood to his parent’s emigration, pairing the reflections with sparse piano keys and horns.

Advertisement

“Can’t re-write the past”, Faraji sings on the chorus, “now I’m headed where I’m gonna soon be”. Elaborating on the song’s meaning in a press statement, Faraji said ‘Black Sunday’ “had me reflecting and thinking about identity, specifically how I came to be.” Faraji went on to describe the track as a reflection on the “pressures” of pursuing a music career “in some POC migrant families.”

‘Black Sunday’ – which covers similar themes to ‘On The Move’ – will be on the tracklist of Faraji’s upcoming mixtape, which he described as “a collection of tracks [that] act as a window into my life…over the past few years.” The rapper elaborated that ‘Return To Raji’, which is set to arrive on November 18, “helped remind me of a few things … It had me relearning things I kinda forgot about myself.”

While ‘Black Sunday’ is the latest of Faraji’s official singles for ‘Return To Raji’, the rapper has released a slew of standalone tracks in recent years. In 2020, Faraji dropped the solo track ‘Bass Jumpin’, before teaming up with producer duo Two Another for ‘Just A Phase’.

More recently, earlier this year Faraji featured on the Just A Gent song ‘Who Would Have Thought’, which was lifted from the producer’s debut album ‘Planet Oasis’. Last month, Faraji performed at Canberra music festival Stonefest, where he featured on the line-up alongside Vera Blue, Ruby Fields, Luca Brasi and Hope D, among others.