News Music News

Arona Mane and Blessed team up on new single ‘Alone Not Lonely’

"It was exactly how I imagined it would sound - FRESH AF!"

By Anna Rose
Arona Mane and Blessed
Arona Mane and Blessed CREDIT: press

Sydney producer Arona Mane has teamed up with singer/songwriter Blessed to release a new single, ‘Alone Not Lonely’.

Per a press statement, the new track, out today (June 19) brings together Mane’s “unique ability to play with beats and production” with Blessed’s “combination of soul-rock vibes and and pop melodies”.

Listen to ‘Alone Not Lonely’ below:

“I’ve worked with Blessed a number of times over the years & It’s always [fire] when we team up in the studio,” Mane said in the statement. “As soon as I had finished this beat & played it back a couple times through my headphones I could already hear his tone [and] voice on it in my head.

“I sent him the idea and it was no surprise to me when he laced the demo & sent it back that it was exactly how I imagined it would sound – FRESH AF!”

Releasing his debut EP ‘2096: Retrofuture’ in 2016, Mane showcases an eclectic sound that draws from hip-hop, funk and disco. The producer drew attention from Diplo and had two songs featured on his BBC Radio 1 show Diplo & Friends.

Ghana-born Blessed self-describes his output as “future soul”, fusing indie and rap element. triple j Unearthed winner in 2018, releasing single ‘LONER’ in April as part of the youth broadcasters #DIYSupergroup competition.

‘Alone Not Lonely’ is available to stream now.

