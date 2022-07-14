ArrDee teams up with Kyla on new summery track, ‘Hello Mate’

ArrDee has teamed up with Kyla on a summery new track called ‘Hello Mate’ – check it out below.

The song is ArrDee’s first single release since his acclaimed debut mixtape ‘Pier Pressure’, the highest selling debut album for a British solo artist to date in 2022. The track has been teased on his socials and featured during recent performances at Glastonbury and Wireless festival.

The track centres around the chorus from Kyla’s 2008 single ‘Do You Mind’, who also features in the song’s video.

The video (which is set in Ibiza) sees ArrDee venturing around a love interest by day and partying at night. It was directed by Alfie Cauty.

Check it out here:

ArrDee spoke to NME backstage at Glastonbury 2022 about performing at the festival for the first time, representing his hometown and giving the rock star lifestyle “a run for its money”.

The Brighton rapper made his debut appearance on the Lonely Hearts Club stage where he previewed ‘Hello Mate’.

Speaking to NME before the set, ArrDee described playing at Worthy Farm as a “monumental part of every legend’s career”.

“Obviously, I’m here to try and build a legacy, not like here today, gone tomorrow,” he said. “I want my name to live on many years whilst I’m here and many years whilst I’m gone. So Glastonbury is definitely one of those sets, or those festivals, that, ‘Yo! When he done this at Glastonbury!’ [those moments live on].”

The 20-year-old also discussed representing his hometown at events like Glastonbury. “There are so many cold – not necessarily rappers from Brighton – just musicians, in general,” he said. “Brighton is one of the most musical towns that I’ve ever seen – and I’ve been to a few towns in the UK now. I’ve been about, and it’s got so many music organisations and charities and little groups and communities that link up and have mad, mad talent down there.”

Reviewing his show at the Great Escape earlier this year, NME wrote: “The anthemic melody of the Destiny’s Child and Sweet Female Attitude-sampling ‘Flowers (Say My Name)’ closes the show on a note of glorious carnage, as ArrDee stands at the lip of the stage, jumping on the spot and psyching himself up to leap into the moshpit erupting before him.

“He suddenly launches himself into the air, leaving Brighton’s most beloved – and chaotic – son suspended above a sea of flashing phones and animated, proud smiles.”