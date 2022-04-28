ArrDee to tour Australia and New Zealand later this year

Drill rapper ArrDee has announced he will tour Australia and New Zealand later this year.

Taking to Instagram today (April 28), the fast-rising teen simply said, “Australia & New Zealand… I’m Coming.” He shared the news with a video that zoomed in on Australia, then cut to snapshots of ArrDee performing live.

Advertisement

ArrDee will head Down Under this October, with four Aussie shows and two New Zealand shows booked. He’ll kick things off in Wellington on Wednesday October 5, before wrapping up at Perth’s Jack Rabbit Slims on Saturday October 15. Find all tour dates below.

Pre-sale tickets will be available at 9am AEST tomorrow (Friday 29), while general admission tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday (May 2). Tickets will be available via Handsome Touring.

In the last year, ArrDee has achieved five Top 20 hits, including his Digga D collaboration ‘Wasted’.

The rapper released his debut mixtape, ‘Pier Pressure’, last month. Upon its release, NME‘s Niall Smith noted how it was “equal parts a love letter to his Brighton home town and an unflinching tale of self-discovery”, giving it a four-star review.

“ArrDee plasters the record with radio-friendly drill beats, quality rhymes and nightclub belters befitting of his character,” Smith continued, “ensuring that ‘Pier Pressure’ provides a clear snapshot of a rapper very much on the rise.”

ArrDee Australia and New Zealand 2022 tour dates are:

Advertisement

OCTOBER

Wednesday 5 – Wellington, San Fran

Thursday 6 – Auckland, Studio

Saturday 8 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Tuesday 11 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Thursday 13 – Brisbane, The Princess Theatre

Saturday 15 – Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims